DE30: Stocks gain ahead of ECB decision
European markets trade higher DE30 erases more than half of recent drop ECB decision due at 12:45 pm BST European stock markets...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Coffee prices experienced a massive rally over the past 3 days and reached the highest levels since November 2014! Gargantuan price increase can be explained...
Stocks in Europe seen opening higher ECB meeting in the spotlight Twitter and Intel among earnings reporters Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq moved 0.92% higher. Russell 2000 rallied...
Global equities rose for a second day US crude stocks rise for 1st time in over 2 months Bitcoin price returned above $30,000 European indices...
The Canadian dollar is the strongest major currency on Wednesday afternoon amid a recovery in risk appetite and stronger oil prices ( WTI price rose 4%...
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges more than 10% after the fast food chain posted strong quarterly results. Company earned an adjusted $7.46...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.8628 Target:...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.108 million barrels in the week ended July 16th, following an 7.897 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield rebound from 5 month low Netflix (NFLX.US) stock hit on earnings and subscriber miss US...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock rose nearly 2 % in premarket after the world's largest soda maker posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned 68...
European Central is set to announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday at 12:45 pm BST. Interest rates are expected to be left unchanged. However, things...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...
10-year US yields dropped below 1.15% yesterday - the lowest level since February 2021. However, market rates began to rise along with improvement of moods...
European markets seen opening flat DOE report due at 3:30 pm BST Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson among earnings reporters European...
US indices managed to recover a huge part of Monday's losses yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.52%, Nasdaq jumped 1.57% while Dow Jones moved 1.62%...
Indices rebound after yesterday’s rout US 10Y Treasury yield hit fresh 5-month low Bitcoin fell below $30,000 European indices finished...
Despite recent declines in the stock markets, Peloton (PTON.US) shares are one of the top performers due to two statements issued by the company. Yesterday...
