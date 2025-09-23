Fed taper starting to look more distant
During today's testimony, FED chair Powell has ruled out any changes regarding current pace of asset purchases. Powell's view seems to be close...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock fell more than 5% despite the fact that one of the world's biggest chip makers posted strong...
During today's session we can observe mixed sentiment in the oil market. On the one hand, we had speculation about a potential agreement between Saudi...
US stocks launched session lower Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures US...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.360 million in the week ended July 10th, compared to 0.373 million rise reported in the...
So far, it has been a big week for Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) and its founder Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic launched a test spaceflight and it was a...
The German benchmark index drops 1% on Thursday and tests the 20-day moving average. H1 chart The DE30 is trading back in the sideways range that...
GBPUSD pair rose sharply following comments from BOE's Saunders, which said that it may become appropriate fairly soon to withdraw some stimulus. Saunders...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of market geometry and tests 200-hour moving average Siemens Energy slumps...
AUDJPY, an FX pair that is often perceived as a risk barometer, has been trading lower this week. The pair received a small boost today following the release...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.22% and Russell 2000...
Wall Street slightly higher after Powell comments BoC adjusts its QE program US crude stocks fall for 8th week European indices finished today's...
There are no surprises in Powell's hearing before Congress so far. Prepared remarks to his semiannual Monetary Policy Report were published earlier...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares plunged more than 4 % after Wedbush Securities downgraded the fitness equipment maker’s stock to “neutral” from...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.987 million barrels in the week ended July 9th, following an 6.866 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank is maintaining...
Powell comments send US stocks higher S&P 500 (US500) hits new all-time high Bank of America (BAC.US) stock drops after mixed quarterly figures US...
US CPI data released yesterday showed yet another acceleration in price growth and has once again put into question the Fed's narrative of...
