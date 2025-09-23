MACRO: The Fed sees upside risks to the inflation in the near term
The Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The document has 75 pages and addresses monetary policy and economic developments....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
This week we saw a lot of uncertainty in the markets, largely due to the rapidly increasing number of new COVID-19 infections in Asia. All this affects...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Equity markets open higher on Friday Bond yields move higher as bond rally eases Levi Strauss beats estimates amid strong US and...
The labour market report from Canada for June has just been released. Following 2 months of worse-than-expected figures and employment declines, markets...
USDCAD currency pair has been steadily increasing in recent days. In fact, the demand side had an advantage for a week and, counting from the local lows,...
European indices are trading higher ECB President Lagarde speech EU fines Volkswagen (VOW3.DE), BMW (BMW.DE) $1 bln for emissions cartel European...
Antipode currencies are under pressure today as the spread of the new COVID-19 variant spooked markets and their outlook for the economic recovery. Yesterday...
European markets seen opening mostly higher Employment figures from Canada ECB President Lagarde speech European stock index futures are trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.86% while Dow Jones lost 0.75%. Nasdaq declined 0.72%. Russell 2000 finished...
Sell-off on global stock markets US bond yields tumble Jobless claims unexpectedly rise Oil moves higher after EIA data Global...
Overstock.com (OSTK.US), an online retailer, jumped more than 6% during today’s US session despite the broad-based risk-off mood on the markets....
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 4:00 pm BST. Following a series of sharp declines presented by June’s...
US stock indices tumble Bond yields slide, US10y yield at 1.25% Tesla introduces a new, lower-priced Model Y in China US...
Gold prices are gaining more than 0.7% today and even though the scale of the move does not seem particularly impressive, it is surely worth to watch....
US jobless claims figures have just been released. The data turned out to be worse-than-expected as the headline number stood at 373k, above previous 371k...
As the second quarter of the year has come to an end, the time has come for companies to publish quarterly financial reports. As usual, earnings season...
The German benchmark index loses ground on Thursday. H1 chart The DE30 breaks out of the multi-day sideways range to the downside this morning, after...
The European Central Bank announced the outcome of an 18-month strategy review. Inflation target was raised to 2% from previous "below...
