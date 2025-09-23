EURUSD - recommendation from Nomura
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stocks in Europe trade lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today Suedzucker (SZU.DE) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Oil prices remain under strong selling pressure in recent days, which is caused by the lack of the OPEC + agreement, as well as information about a possible...
European markets seen opening mostly lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today US initial jobless claims There are...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher while Russell 2000 slumped 0.70%....
European stocks near records FOMC minutes did not surprise the markets US500 hit new all-time high Crude oil price fell sharply European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place on June 15-16th have just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers had...
NIO (NIO.US) stock dropped 3% during today's session together with other US-traded shares of several Chinese companies over regulatory actions taken...
Minutes of the last FOMC meeting in June will be published today at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will focus mainly on any remarks regarding tapering. If there...
Oil price tumbled on Wednesday, extending a recent sell-off after OPEC members and their allies failed to reach an agreement on the output strategy for...
The number of job openings in the US rose to a new record high of 9.209 million in May 2021, from a revised 9.193 million in April and below market expectations...
US equities rise ahead of FOMC Minutes Treasury yields at lowest level since February Whirlpool (WHR.US) stock rises on analysts upgrade US...
With market expectations for a RBNZ rate hike rising and the relatively weak UK house price index, there is a tailwind for the kiwi to stay more supportive...
US 10Y bond yield reached 1.33% level ahead of Fed minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market participants expect the Fed to maintain its...
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. Investors are eager to see whether US central bankers indeed began taper discussions during the most recent...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Volkswagen explores sale of Electrify America Stocks...
While economic releases scheduled for today are scarce, the ones that will be published are definitely worth attention. European Commission will release...
European markets seen opening higher FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Forecasts from the European Commission European...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม