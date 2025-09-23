Crypto newsletter: Ether price hit 2 week high ahead of London hard fork
The Bitcoin network’s mining difficulty has decreased 28% Social media giants launch ETH-based NFTs Ether hits 2-week high in anticipation...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The latest NFP report revealed optimistic data on the labor market, which ended up putting pressure on the US dollar (USD) again. While today's...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 trades near midpoint of the range Deutsche Telekom launches sale of Dutch unit European...
OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on the future output level last week. Talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but after no progress was made, they...
European markets seen opening lower Holiday in the United States OPEC+ talks continue Equities in Asia traded mixed during...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and indices from China dropped while Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained DAX...
US economy added 850k jobs in June (est. 700k) Wall Street climbs to new record highs European stock indices mixed OPEC+...
GBPUSD rebounded from its daily lows and moved significantly higher towards interesting levels. The currency pair is currently testing the price zone near...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) tumbled roughly 12% during today’s session after a small research house, Iceberg, disclosed it held a short position on...
NFP report release is already behind us and markets' attention shifts to FOMC minutes release next week. Bullard hinted that taper talks have already...
US stock markets climb to new record highs Headline NFP number above expectations Factory orders for May at 1.7% MoM (exp. 1.5%...
The long-awaited payrolls figures from the United States have just been released. The labour market report for June came in above expectations as the headline...
Release of the NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day, and of the week as well! The latest US jobs data release turned out...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 once again tested upper limit of trading range Infineon CEO expects chip supply shortage...
US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed an upward move at the end of June. Index climbed towards the resistance zone at 92.50, which halted previous upward impulse....
European markets seen opening slightly lower NFP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Postponed OPEC+ meeting Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.38% higher, Nasdaq added 0.13% and Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks higher amid solid PMIs US equities at record highs Oil gains as traders await OPEC+ decision Global...
