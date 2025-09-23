Will OPEC+ raise production by 2 million b/d?
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee started at 5:30 pm BST. The meeting might lead to the decision about the cartel’s...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee started at 5:30 pm BST. The meeting might lead to the decision about the cartel’s...
Micron Technology (MU.US), an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage, plunged 5% during today’s US session. Interestingly,...
ISM Manufacturing figures for June from the United States have just been released. The data came in slightly below forecasts as the headline number stood...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jobless claims fall to 15-month low Final manufacturing PMI for June at 62.1 (vs prelim: 62.6) US...
The consensus estimate for the NFP in June is 700k against 692k shown by the ADP data. The difference between ADP and NFP figures has been...
US jobless claims data showed 364 thousand Americans filling for the unemployment benefit in the week ended on June 26th. This is a slightly lower reading...
Etsy (ETSY.US) is the US e-commerce company and one of the so-called pandemic winners. Share price of the company jumped 300% throughout 2020 before stock...
Oil caught a bid following a report from Reuters saying that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement on output. Both countries were...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases morning bounce Nordex slumps after share offering announcement European stock markets...
OPEC+ meeting is a key event of the day. Representatives of oil producers will meet today to decide on new output quotas. Current output cut agreement...
The second half of 2021 has been launched in upbeat moods on the global stock exchanges. European stock market indices trade higher with the majority of...
European markets seen opening higher OPEC+ to make output decision Construction spending and manufacturing ISM from the United States According...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.21% while Dow Jones added 0.61%. Nasdaq dropped 0.17%. Russell 2000 finished...
Better than expected ADP data Strengthening of the USD A pullback in the stock market in Europe Mixed sentiment on US indices European indices...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock jumped more than 10% despite the fact that the household retailer posted mixed quarterly figures. Company earned...
Ahead of the widely watched non-farm payroll numbers on Friday, the latest report from private payroll company ADP shows 692k jobs were added in June,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.718 million barrels in the week ended June 25th, following an 7.614 million decrease in the previous week and...
Flat opening of the US session ADP report above expectations Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock downgraded by BofA US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock market. Looking at the technical situation on DAX (DE30), one can see that it has...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม