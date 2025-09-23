อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

สรุปสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ – น้ำมัน ก๊าซธรรมชาติ เงิน โกโก้

23 กันยายน 2025

น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...

เพิ่มเติม

ข่าวคริปโต: Bitcoin และ Ethereum ร่วง ท่ามกลางแรงขายทำกำไรและความต้องการป้องกันความเสี่ยง 📉

23 กันยายน 2025

คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...

เพิ่มเติม

3 ตลาดที่น่าจับตาในสัปดาห์นี้

22 กันยายน 2025

เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...

เพิ่มเติม

29 มิถุนายน 2021
28 มิถุนายน 2021
25 มิถุนายน 2021

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก