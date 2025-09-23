Economic calendar: Focus on inflation data from Europe
European markets expected to open flat Flash inflation data from Germany and Spain Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, gaining 0.23% and 0.98% respectively. Dow Jones...
Delta variant weighs on market sentiment European stocks start week on sour note US100 hits new all-time high The COVID-19 topiC has returned...
Etsy (ETSY.US) stock jumped 6% after the online marketplace for arts, crafts announced that it will acquire Brazil’s Elo7 for $217 million in cash....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both hit new all-time high FAA notes safety concerns over new Boeing 777X Tesla (TSLA.US) faces China recall over software...
Mexico’s 3rd richest man says his bank is ‘working’ to accept Bitcoin Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on September...
Over the weekend Bitcoin once again experienced selling pressure that brought the cryptocurrency below major support at 30,000 USD. Nevertheless, an interview...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after test of 15,635 pts area Volkswagen to exit combustion engine production in Europe...
Natural gas prices in the United States sit at the highest levels in 2 and a half years. Cold winter has led to reduction in global stockpiles. While US...
European markets seen opening flat OPEC+ to meet on Thursday NFP report release on Friday Futures markets point to a more...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi drop 0.2% while S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% lower. Indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Gold levels and fundamentals US stocks making ATH again US dollar gaining ground on the charts NFP report...
Stocks in Europe post small gains Wall Street trades higher, banks gain after Fed stress test results CAD leader among G10 currencies,...
This week has been relatively calm on the markets, especially if we weigh it against volatility from a week before. However, things may get more interesting...
Banks are one of the best performing groups of stocks during today's Wall Street session. Improved sentiment towards the sector is a result of yesterday's...
Corn and soybean trade under pressure today following the ruling of the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency...
FedEx (FDX.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, dropping 5%. Company released results for fiscal Q4 2021, which ended on May 31. Revenue...
