Commodity wrap: Oil, gold, platinum, coffee (22.06.2021)
Oil: Brent crude oil broke above $ 75 a barrel despite the rising US dollar Worldwide demand is rebounding, also due to the summer seasonality However,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Cryptocurrencies continue to trade under pressure amid incoming news from China. People's Bank of China summoned executives from largest Chinese lenders...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly lower Daimler (DAI.DE) wants to start producing its own batteries Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) starts cooperation with...
US 10 year yields returned above 1.5% today, putting pressure on the gold market. Yesterday the precious metal tried to recover from last week's losses,...
The world-renowned Amazon (AMZN.US) is an American company for e-commerce and cloud computing services at all levels based in the American city of Seattle,...
During yesterday's session we could observe increases in the prices of precious metals, which were partially caused by the weakening of the dollar....
EU Consumer Confidence Powell to testify before House panel It’s another relatively quiet day ahead when it comes to the economic calendar....
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher. S&P 500 rose 1.4%, Dow Jones added 1.76% and Nasdaq finished 0.79% higher. Russell 2000...
The dollar is the weakest among the major currencies Rebound in the stock market Higher prices of precious metals Cryptocurrencies under pressure While...
MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR.US) stock plunged more than 10% during today's session after the company confirmed purchase of 13,005 bitcoins priced...
Last week was very negative for the EUR/USD pair, after the FOMC meeting, the u.s dollar recovered against euro and the pair was trading under strong selling...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Agricultural Bank of China reiterates crypto ban Sichuan shuts down Bitcoin mining Ethereum fell below $1900 The past week was another...
After last week's hawkish remarks from FED officials investors eagerly awaited the speeches of two important members of the federal reserve, namely...
President Biden meets with financial regulators Speeches from Fed members Coinbase (COIN.US) stock drops on China crypto mining crackdown Major...
European markets trim opening losses DE30 recovers from morning dip Germany wants to exit Lufthansa stake as soon as possible European...
Gold has been underperforming as of late with downward move accelerating last week amid Fed's hawkish tilt. Precious metal slumped on Friday when Fed's...
Risk assets, especially equities, moved lower on Friday after Fed's Bullard hit a hawkish note and said that taper discussions have already begun....
