Economic calendar: Biden meets regulators, central bankers speeches
Stocks in Europe expected to open lower Speeches from Fed and ECB members Biden meets market regulators European stock markets...
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week lower. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.6%, Kospi declines 1% while Nikkei plunges over 3%. Indices from China trade lower...
In this webinar we will discuss: Fed turns more hawkish Gold tanks as US dollar soars US100 defies gravity - what’s next for tech stocks? China...
Major European indices fell more than 1% US indices under pressure after hawkish FED Bullard comments Greenback rally continues European indices...
The Federal Reserve surprised investors this week with its decision that was seen as hawkish. Gold and stocks moved lower while the US dollar strengthened....
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock rose more than 5% despite the negative sentiment which prevails on the market today. Company shares are trading higher after Wedbush...
DE30 fell sharply during afternoon trades on Friday, in line with its global peers, reaching its lowest level since the end of May. Today's hawkish...
Hawkish comments from FED James Bullard Adobe (ADBE.US) stock moves higher after earnings Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
James Bullard, President of St. Louis Fed, hit a hawkish tone during a speech today and triggered noticeable moves on gold and USD markets. Bullard confirmed...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Brenntag jumps following upgrade to full-year forecasts Majority...
A strong downward move could be observed on the oil market yesterday. Taking a look at technical situation on OIL.WTI at H1 interval, we can see that price...
European markets seen opening lower Quadruple witching day in the United States UK retail sales miss expectations Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, Russell 2000 declined 1.18% while S&P 500 finished 0.04% lower. Nasdaq...
Nasdaq hit new record high Mixed session in Europe Strong US dollar Commodity prices fell sharply Yesterday's Fed decision had a huge...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares rose more than 5% after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and lifted its price target on the semiconductor stock to $854 from $740....
Initial jobless claims rose to 412K, the first increase in 7 weeks and compared to analysts’ estimates of 360K. Continuing claims, which run a week...
Today US100 is by far the strongest from the major US indices. The index rose strongly in the last three hours from around 13,900 points to new historic...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:110.57 Target:115.00 Stop:...
US indices little changed Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly CureVac (CVAC.US) shares fell sharply after vaccine failure US indices launched...
