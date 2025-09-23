BREAKING: US jobless claims rise unexpectedly
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.412 million in the week ended June 12th, compared to the 0.376 million reported...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode and could soon hit a key resistance area. M30 chart The DE30 trades slightly higher on Thursday...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. The...
The past 6 months have been tough for Polish video game developer CD Projekt (CDR.PL) and its shareholders. Share price of the company dropped over 60%...
Stock in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tested 15,615 pts area after FOMC decision European car sales increased 74% YoY in May European...
Yesterday's policy announcement from the FOMC hinted at a faster than previously assumed beginning of monetary tightening in the United States. Famous...
FOMC decided to slightly increase IOER yesterday while the dot chart pointed to a 2 rate hike in 2023. This, of course, does not mean that there will be...
European stock markets seen opening lower FOMC dot-plot pointed to 2 rate hikes in 2023 Rate decisions from 3 central banks Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones declined 0.77%, Nasdaq closed 0.24% lower and Russell 2000...
Dollar hits six-week high US stocks fell after FOMC decision Gold fell to 1-month low Today's session in Europe was quite muted as investors...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Opening statement: The Fed believes that inflation will return...
Potential higher interest rates and a reduction in liquidity through a higher IOER (although the increase is only symbolic) is slightly negative news for...
The Fed did the smallest change in monetary policy that it possibly could. The key message is – rates will eventually go up, just not too soon. The...
The Federal Reserve keept the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace during the June 2021 meeting as widely expected. Fed...
Citigroup (C.US) stock plunged nearly 4.0% after Bloomberg reported that one of the top investment banking companies warned of rising costs and declining...
While an increase in Fed fund rates is not expected today, the central bank may decide to raise the IOER, the excess reserve rate. The Fed introduced the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.36 million barrels in the week ended June 11th, following an 5.241 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks mostly flat US housing data below expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock fell sharply on weak guidance US indices launched today’s...
Stocks pulled back modestly Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. A two-day Fed meeting will conclude with a policy...
