Top three charts of the week: GOLD, US100, DE30 (16.06.2021)
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index reached...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index reached...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 15,700 pts SAP drops after warning of negative FX impact European stock...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET) and the post-meeting conference will begin 30...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. As usual, the announcement will be followed by a press conference of Chairman Powell half...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce policy decision at 7:00 pm BST, Powell to hold press conference at 7:30 pm BST Joe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones declined 0.27% and Nasdaq plunged 0.71%. Russell 2000 closed...
CAD is the weakest among the major currencies, Oil prices continue to rise Mixed sentiment in the stock market During today's session in...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock jumped nearly 3% after the business intelligence company completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, according...
Podczas dzisiejszej sesji w Europie mogliśmy obserwować mieszane nastroje. Co prawda handel na większości parkietów rozpoczął się od wzrostów,...
The British pound is not doing very well during today's session therefore it is worth paying attention to the technical situation on the GBPUSD. The...
With a lack of additional stimulus checks in May, analysts expected retail sales to fall 0.8% MoM, however today's data was much worse and showed a...
We can observe mixed sentiment in the gold market during Tuesday's session. Looking at the H4 interval, we are dealing with an interesting technical...
US retail sales below forecasts US 10-year bond yield rose to 1.50% Vroom (VRM.US) fell sharply after announcing convertible note offering US...
Total industrial production in the US increased 0.8% from a month earlier in May, from downwardly revised 0.1% growth in April and above market...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
US retail sales are the most important macroeconomic reading scheduled for today. One can see that American consumers may have gotten a bit out of breath...
Oil Oil stockpiles continue to shrink and decline is expected to be continued US oil stockpiles dropped to the average for 2015-2019 period On...
Roku, Inc. (ROKU.US) is a publicly traded US company based in San Jose, California, that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming....
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม