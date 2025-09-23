US dollar continues recovery after better-than-expected UoM data
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
Upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday and in Europe today hint that investors do not seem to be concerned about acceleration in US price growth. Nasdaq-100...
US inflation is officially at 5% and the core inflation that strips out most volatile items is at 3.8% - the highest since early 90’s. You’d...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,600 pts ECB urged Deutsche Bank to name new chairman European stock...
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
European markets seen opening flat Meeting of G7 leaders University of Michigan data for June According to the situation...
US indices traded higher yesterday with S&P 500 making a record close. Nasdaq gained 0.78%, S&P 500 added 0.47% and Dow Jones finished 0.06%...
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
The WASDE report for agricultural commodities has been published today. In short, the report was positive for corn thanks to a significant reduction in...
According to early reports from Iran, the United States was to decide to lift personal sanctions from some Iranian officials and WTI oil fell to around...
GameStop (GME.US) shares plunged nearly 20% after the games retailer said it planned to sell more shares and offered few details about its turnaround strategy....
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 5% in May from 4.2% in previous month and above analysts expectations of 4.7%. This level of inflation has not...
S&P 500 (US500) reached new all-time high US CPI inflation above expectations RH (RH.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings and guidance US...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose to 5% YoY...
Clover Health (CLOV.US) has experienced a massive volatility recently. Stock is up over 120% month-to-date with a bulk of this increase made this week...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its June meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP to continue through until at...
