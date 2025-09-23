💲USD retreats ahead of the ECB and inflation
EURUSD pair is clearly rebounding moments before the ECB decision on interest rates and the QE program as well as inflation data from the United States....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode, but faces resistance. M30 chart The DE30 managed to recover from the initial losses in a V-shape...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 paints double bottom pattern Daimler to reduce investments in autonomous driving unit European...
EURUSD has a big day ahead. Firstly, European Central Bank will announce the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. No change is expected to...
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
