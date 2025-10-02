Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Copper, Corn (15.06.2021)
Oil Oil stockpiles continue to shrink and decline is expected to be continued US oil stockpiles dropped to the average for 2015-2019 period On...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เดือนตุลาคมมักเป็นเดือนที่ตลาดหุ้นผันผวนที่สุดของปี ความผันผวนเฉลี่ยสูงกว่าของเดือนอื่น ๆ ถึง 33% และการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งนี้ก็เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงความเสี่ยงดังกล่าว แม้ว่าการปิดทำการที่ยาวนานอาจส่งผลต่อพนักงานรัฐหลายแสนคน แต่ในทางปฏิบัติ ผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจโดยรวมและตลาดมักจำกัด จะเป็นครั้งนี้ต่างออกไปหรือไม่? ในประวัติศาสตร์...
ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังมีรายงานว่า OPEC+ วางแผนเพิ่มการผลิตวันละ 500,000 บาร์เรล ต่อเนื่องสามเดือนข้างหน้า ราคาที่เคยฟื้นตัวบางส่วนระหว่างวันกลับร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 62 ดอลลาร์/บาร์เรล แผนการเพิ่มการผลิตดังกล่าว รวมกับการปรับเพิ่มในเดือนตุลาคม จะทำให้การลดกำลังการผลิตยุคโควิดถูกยกเลิกหมดภายในต้นปี...
น้ำมันดิบ (Crude Oil) มีการเก็งกำไรใหม่ว่า OPEC+ อาจเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตในเดือนพฤศจิกายน โดยอาจสูงกว่าระดับ 137,000 บาร์เรลต่อวันซึ่งเคยถูกกล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้ IEA คาดการณ์ว่าปีหน้าจะมีอุปทานส่วนเกินถึง 3 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน ซึ่งถือเป็นส่วนเกินมากที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงโควิด สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ...
Roku, Inc. (ROKU.US) is a publicly traded US company based in San Jose, California, that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming....
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 approaches yesterday's highs EU and US reach deal on aircraft subsidies Stocks in Europe...
Platinum has been trading sideways in the $1,125-1,250 range since the beginning of March. Precious metal traded in a steady downward move since early-May...
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
