BREAKING: US CPI inflation soars to 5% YoY in May
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose to 5% YoY...
เดือนตุลาคมมักเป็นเดือนที่ตลาดหุ้นผันผวนที่สุดของปี ความผันผวนเฉลี่ยสูงกว่าของเดือนอื่น ๆ ถึง 33% และการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งนี้ก็เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงความเสี่ยงดังกล่าว แม้ว่าการปิดทำการที่ยาวนานอาจส่งผลต่อพนักงานรัฐหลายแสนคน แต่ในทางปฏิบัติ ผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจโดยรวมและตลาดมักจำกัด จะเป็นครั้งนี้ต่างออกไปหรือไม่? ในประวัติศาสตร์...
ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังมีรายงานว่า OPEC+ วางแผนเพิ่มการผลิตวันละ 500,000 บาร์เรล ต่อเนื่องสามเดือนข้างหน้า ราคาที่เคยฟื้นตัวบางส่วนระหว่างวันกลับร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 62 ดอลลาร์/บาร์เรล แผนการเพิ่มการผลิตดังกล่าว รวมกับการปรับเพิ่มในเดือนตุลาคม จะทำให้การลดกำลังการผลิตยุคโควิดถูกยกเลิกหมดภายในต้นปี...
น้ำมันดิบ (Crude Oil) มีการเก็งกำไรใหม่ว่า OPEC+ อาจเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตในเดือนพฤศจิกายน โดยอาจสูงกว่าระดับ 137,000 บาร์เรลต่อวันซึ่งเคยถูกกล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้ IEA คาดการณ์ว่าปีหน้าจะมีอุปทานส่วนเกินถึง 3 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน ซึ่งถือเป็นส่วนเกินมากที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงโควิด สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ...
Clover Health (CLOV.US) has experienced a massive volatility recently. Stock is up over 120% month-to-date with a bulk of this increase made this week...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its June meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP to continue through until at...
EURUSD pair is clearly rebounding moments before the ECB decision on interest rates and the QE program as well as inflation data from the United States....
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode, but faces resistance. M30 chart The DE30 managed to recover from the initial losses in a V-shape...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 paints double bottom pattern Daimler to reduce investments in autonomous driving unit European...
EURUSD has a big day ahead. Firstly, European Central Bank will announce the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. No change is expected to...
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
