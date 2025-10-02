DE30 drops and tests upward trendline
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เดือนตุลาคมมักเป็นเดือนที่ตลาดหุ้นผันผวนที่สุดของปี ความผันผวนเฉลี่ยสูงกว่าของเดือนอื่น ๆ ถึง 33% และการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งนี้ก็เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงความเสี่ยงดังกล่าว แม้ว่าการปิดทำการที่ยาวนานอาจส่งผลต่อพนักงานรัฐหลายแสนคน แต่ในทางปฏิบัติ ผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจโดยรวมและตลาดมักจำกัด จะเป็นครั้งนี้ต่างออกไปหรือไม่? ในประวัติศาสตร์...
ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังมีรายงานว่า OPEC+ วางแผนเพิ่มการผลิตวันละ 500,000 บาร์เรล ต่อเนื่องสามเดือนข้างหน้า ราคาที่เคยฟื้นตัวบางส่วนระหว่างวันกลับร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 62 ดอลลาร์/บาร์เรล แผนการเพิ่มการผลิตดังกล่าว รวมกับการปรับเพิ่มในเดือนตุลาคม จะทำให้การลดกำลังการผลิตยุคโควิดถูกยกเลิกหมดภายในต้นปี...
น้ำมันดิบ (Crude Oil) มีการเก็งกำไรใหม่ว่า OPEC+ อาจเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตในเดือนพฤศจิกายน โดยอาจสูงกว่าระดับ 137,000 บาร์เรลต่อวันซึ่งเคยถูกกล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้ IEA คาดการณ์ว่าปีหน้าจะมีอุปทานส่วนเกินถึง 3 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน ซึ่งถือเป็นส่วนเกินมากที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงโควิด สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.5715 Target:1.4800 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
Mixed sentiment in the stock market New Zealand dollar is the winner of today's session Cryptocurrencies without major changes During today's...
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
