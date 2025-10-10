อ่านเพิ่มเติม

หุ้นแห่งสัปดาห์ – Super Micro Computer

10 ตุลาคม 2025

Super Micro Computer (SMCI): ผู้ให้บริการโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI – ก้าวสู่ Tech Giant ตัวต่อไป หรือแค่กระแสชั่วคราว? ในเวลาเพียง สองปี Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ได้เปลี่ยนจากผู้ผลิตเซิร์ฟเวอร์เฉพาะกลุ่ม กลายเป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทที่น่าจับตามองที่สุดในตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ สำหรับนักลงทุนหลายคน SMCI กลายเป็นสัญลักษณ์ของ...

หุ้นแอมะซอนพยายามฟื้นตัว 📈 “Prime Big Deal Day” ครั้งนี้ จะเผยศักยภาพของ AI ได้หรือไม่?

10 ตุลาคม 2025

หุ้น Amazon ฟื้นตัวรับ “Prime Big Deal Day” – การทดสอบครั้งใหญ่ของกลยุทธ์ AI หุ้นของ Amazon ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 1.5% ในวันแรกของงาน Prime Big Deal Day เมื่อเทียบกับ Nasdaq 100 ที่เพิ่มขึ้น 1.1% และ S&P 500 ที่เพิ่มขึ้น 0.5% สะท้อนความเชื่อมั่นที่เริ่มกลับมาว่าธุรกิจอีคอมเมิร์ซอาจฟื้นตัวได้ดีในไตรมาส...

เงินเฟ้อและความไม่แน่นอนทางเศรษฐกิจ

9 ตุลาคม 2025

ในตลาดการเงิน “Debasement Trade” หมายถึงกลยุทธ์การลงทุนที่มุ่งปกป้อง กำลังซื้อ ของนักลงทุนจากการ ลดค่าของเงินกระดาษ (fiat money) แนวคิดง่าย ๆ คือ: เมื่อรัฐบาลและธนาคารกลาง ขยายปริมาณเงินเร็วกว่าเศรษฐกิจจริงเติบโต มูลค่าของสกุลเงินจะลดลง ทำให้สินทรัพย์ที่มีปริมาณจำกัด เช่น ทองคำ เงิน หรือบิทคอยน์...

