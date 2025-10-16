อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

ราคาข้าวโกโก้ทรงตัวก่อนการเปิดเผยข้อมูลการแปรรูป: ข่าวร้ายได้ถูกสะท้อนในราคาแล้วหรือไม่?

16 ตุลาคม 2025

ราคาข้าวโกโก้ยังคงทรงตัวที่ราว 5,800 ดอลลาร์ต่อตัน เป็นวันที่สามติดต่อกันที่ราคาสะท้อนความยืดหยุ่นอย่างน่าประทับใจ แม้จะมีการเปิดเผยข้อมูลการแปรรูปเชิงลบจากมาเลเซียและบราซิล โดยคาดว่าตัวเลขจากยุโรปและเอเชียจะอ่อนแรงเช่นกันในวันพรุ่งนี้ สถานการณ์นี้จึงตั้งคำถามสำคัญ: ตลาดได้แตะจุดต่ำสุดแล้วหรือจะมีการปรับตัวลดลงอีกครั้ง มาเลเซีย:...

เพิ่มเติม

ทองคำ–เงินพุ่งแตะสูงสุด หลัง Fed ปิดรอบเข้มงวด

16 ตุลาคม 2025

โลหะมีค่ากลับมาพุ่งแรงอีกครั้งวันนี้ ทองคำทะลุ $4,200/ออนซ์ ขณะที่เงินใกล้ $52 การอ่อนค่าของสกุลเงิน Fiat ทำให้นักลงทุนสนใจสินทรัพย์จำกัดอย่างทองและเงินอย่างมาก แต่แรงขับดันหลักที่ทำให้ราคาทำระดับสูงใหม่เมื่อคืนเกิดจากอะไร? สาเหตุสำคัญคือ คำประกาศของเจอโรม พาวเวลล์ (Fed Chair) ว่า โครงการลดงบดุลของ...

เพิ่มเติม

IMF ปรับเพิ่มคาดการณ์การเติบโตเศรษฐกิจโลก หนุนโดยกระแสการลงทุนจากเทคโนโลยี AI 🔎

16 ตุลาคม 2025

ปิแอร์-โอลีเวียร์ กูรีนชาส ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายวิจัยของ IMF พร้อมด้วย เพเทีย โคเอวา บรูคส์ (รองผู้อำนวยการ) และ เดนิซ อิกัน (หัวหน้าฝ่าย) ได้นำเสนอ World Economic Outlook ล่าสุด กองทุนคาดว่า GDP โลกจะขยายตัว 3.2% ในปี 2025 และ 3.1% ในปี 2026 โดยชี้ว่าอัตราเงินเฟ้อลดลงช้ากว่าที่คาด และแรงกดดันด้านราคายังคงสูงกว่าที่คาดไว้...

เพิ่มเติม

15 มิถุนายน 2021
14 มิถุนายน 2021
11 มิถุนายน 2021

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก