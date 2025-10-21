อ่านเพิ่มเติม

💡 Kering ขายเครื่องสำอางให้ L’Oréal 4 พันล้านยูโร – หุ้นจะไปทางไหน?

21 ตุลาคม 2025

กลุ่มสินค้าหรู ฝรั่งเศส Kering (KER.FR) เจ้าของแบรนด์ Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, และ Alexander McQueen ได้ทำหนึ่งใน กลยุทธ์สำคัญที่สุดในรอบหลายปี โดยบริษัทตกลง ขายธุรกิจเครื่องสำอางทั้งหมดให้กับ L’Oréal (OR.FR) มูลค่า 4 พันล้านยูโร การซื้อขายนี้รวมถึง แบรนด์น้ำหอมชื่อดัง Creed และ...

ข่าวคริปโต: Bitcoin และ Ethereum ปรับตัวขึ้นอีกครั้ง 📈

21 ตุลาคม 2025

การปรับตัวลดลงล่าสุดบน วอลล์สตรีท และความกังวลเรื่อง สงครามการค้ากับจีน ได้กระตุ้นให้เกิด แรงขาย Bitcoin อย่างรุนแรง ตั้งแต่วันที่ 10 สิงหาคม มูลค่าตลาดรวมคริปโต ลดลงมากกว่า 600 พันล้านดอลลาร์ การปรับโครงสร้างทางการเงินขนาดใหญ่ครั้งนี้อาจทำหน้าที่เหมือน “การรีเซ็ต” โครงสร้างภายในของตลาด อย่างไรก็ตาม...

อุตสาหกรรมป้องกันประเทศสหรัฐฯ: ถึงจุดสูงสุดแล้วหรือยัง?

21 ตุลาคม 2025

ความต้องการยังแข็งแกร่ง แต่ไม่ไร้ข้อจำกัด อุตสาหกรรม ป้องกันประเทศสหรัฐฯ ยังคงอยู่ในช่วง บูมพิเศษ ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดย เหตุการณ์ทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ในช่วงไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมา ตั้งแต่เกิด สงครามในยูเครนในปี 2022 ราคาหุ้นของบริษัทอย่าง Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, GE Aerospace และบางส่วนของ Texas...

