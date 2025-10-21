Economic calendar: Focus on ECB meeting and US inflation
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
กลุ่มสินค้าหรู ฝรั่งเศส Kering (KER.FR) เจ้าของแบรนด์ Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, และ Alexander McQueen ได้ทำหนึ่งใน กลยุทธ์สำคัญที่สุดในรอบหลายปี โดยบริษัทตกลง ขายธุรกิจเครื่องสำอางทั้งหมดให้กับ L’Oréal (OR.FR) มูลค่า 4 พันล้านยูโร การซื้อขายนี้รวมถึง แบรนด์น้ำหอมชื่อดัง Creed และ...
เพิ่มเติม
การปรับตัวลดลงล่าสุดบน วอลล์สตรีท และความกังวลเรื่อง สงครามการค้ากับจีน ได้กระตุ้นให้เกิด แรงขาย Bitcoin อย่างรุนแรง ตั้งแต่วันที่ 10 สิงหาคม มูลค่าตลาดรวมคริปโต ลดลงมากกว่า 600 พันล้านดอลลาร์ การปรับโครงสร้างทางการเงินขนาดใหญ่ครั้งนี้อาจทำหน้าที่เหมือน “การรีเซ็ต” โครงสร้างภายในของตลาด อย่างไรก็ตาม...
เพิ่มเติม
ความต้องการยังแข็งแกร่ง แต่ไม่ไร้ข้อจำกัด อุตสาหกรรม ป้องกันประเทศสหรัฐฯ ยังคงอยู่ในช่วง บูมพิเศษ ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดย เหตุการณ์ทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ในช่วงไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมา ตั้งแต่เกิด สงครามในยูเครนในปี 2022 ราคาหุ้นของบริษัทอย่าง Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, GE Aerospace และบางส่วนของ Texas...
เพิ่มเติม
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.5715 Target:1.4800 Stop:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม