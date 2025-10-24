DE30 tested 15,800 pts area
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
IBM เปิดเผยผลประกอบการเมื่อวานนี้ โดยดูเผิน ๆ รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้นเกินคาด ขณะที่ Free Cash Flow เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญเมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อน อย่างไรก็ตาม นักลงทุนตอบสนองเชิงลบชัดเจน ในช่วงการซื้อขายปกติ ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวลดลง หลังตลาดปิด ราคาลดลงกว่า 7% นี่ถือเป็น ไตรมาสที่ 3 ติดต่อกัน...
Texas Instruments เป็นผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์อะนาล็อก บริษัทออกแบบและผลิตระบบพลังงาน สัญญาณ และไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ที่ใช้ในยานยนต์ อุตสาหกรรม อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภค และอุปกรณ์ทางการแพทย์ นอกจากนี้ บริษัทกำลังสร้างสายการผลิตของตนเองบนเวเฟอร์ขนาด 300 มิลลิเมตรในสหรัฐอเมริกา เพื่อให้สามารถพึ่งพาตนเองจากซัพพลายเออร์ภายนอกและเพิ่มความสามารถในการควบคุมต้นทุน เมื่อพิจารณาครั้งแรก...
ยักษ์ใหญ่บางรายสร้างความประทับใจให้ผู้ลงทุน แต่บางรายเผชิญฝันร้ายในตลาดหุ้น เรามาดูกันว่าสินทรัพย์ใดกลายเป็นความผิดหวังทางการเงินในปีนี้ และบริษัทใดสร้างความกังวลให้ผู้ลงทุนทั้งใน สหรัฐฯ ยุโรป จีน และญี่ปุ่น ในปี 2025 S&P 500 ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI: หุ้นไหนเติบโต หุ้นไหนอ่อนตัว? ดัชนีหุ้นหลักของสหรัฐฯ...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
Upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday and in Europe today hint that investors do not seem to be concerned about acceleration in US price growth. Nasdaq-100...
US inflation is officially at 5% and the core inflation that strips out most volatile items is at 3.8% - the highest since early 90’s. You’d...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,600 pts ECB urged Deutsche Bank to name new chairman European stock...
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
European markets seen opening flat Meeting of G7 leaders University of Michigan data for June According to the situation...
US indices traded higher yesterday with S&P 500 making a record close. Nasdaq gained 0.78%, S&P 500 added 0.47% and Dow Jones finished 0.06%...
