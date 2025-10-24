อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

IBM Earnings: เติบโตชะลอ ตลาดผิดหวัง

24 ตุลาคม 2025

IBM เปิดเผยผลประกอบการเมื่อวานนี้ โดยดูเผิน ๆ รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้นเกินคาด ขณะที่ Free Cash Flow เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญเมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อน อย่างไรก็ตาม นักลงทุนตอบสนองเชิงลบชัดเจน ในช่วงการซื้อขายปกติ ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวลดลง หลังตลาดปิด ราคาลดลงกว่า 7% นี่ถือเป็น ไตรมาสที่ 3 ติดต่อกัน...

เพิ่มเติม

หุ้น Texas Instruments ดิ่งแรงหลังรายงานผลประกอบการ

23 ตุลาคม 2025

Texas Instruments เป็นผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์อะนาล็อก บริษัทออกแบบและผลิตระบบพลังงาน สัญญาณ และไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ที่ใช้ในยานยนต์ อุตสาหกรรม อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภค และอุปกรณ์ทางการแพทย์ นอกจากนี้ บริษัทกำลังสร้างสายการผลิตของตนเองบนเวเฟอร์ขนาด 300 มิลลิเมตรในสหรัฐอเมริกา เพื่อให้สามารถพึ่งพาตนเองจากซัพพลายเออร์ภายนอกและเพิ่มความสามารถในการควบคุมต้นทุน เมื่อพิจารณาครั้งแรก...

เพิ่มเติม

หุ้นขาลงแห่งปี 2025 🎃 หุ้นที่สร้างความกังวลก่อนฮาโลวีน

23 ตุลาคม 2025

ยักษ์ใหญ่บางรายสร้างความประทับใจให้ผู้ลงทุน แต่บางรายเผชิญฝันร้ายในตลาดหุ้น เรามาดูกันว่าสินทรัพย์ใดกลายเป็นความผิดหวังทางการเงินในปีนี้ และบริษัทใดสร้างความกังวลให้ผู้ลงทุนทั้งใน สหรัฐฯ ยุโรป จีน และญี่ปุ่น ในปี 2025 S&P 500 ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI: หุ้นไหนเติบโต หุ้นไหนอ่อนตัว? ดัชนีหุ้นหลักของสหรัฐฯ...

เพิ่มเติม

14 มิถุนายน 2021
11 มิถุนายน 2021

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก