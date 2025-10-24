Daily summary: Investors ignore rising inflation
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
IBM เปิดเผยผลประกอบการเมื่อวานนี้ โดยดูเผิน ๆ รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้นเกินคาด ขณะที่ Free Cash Flow เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญเมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อน อย่างไรก็ตาม นักลงทุนตอบสนองเชิงลบชัดเจน ในช่วงการซื้อขายปกติ ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวลดลง หลังตลาดปิด ราคาลดลงกว่า 7% นี่ถือเป็น ไตรมาสที่ 3 ติดต่อกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Texas Instruments เป็นผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์อะนาล็อก บริษัทออกแบบและผลิตระบบพลังงาน สัญญาณ และไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ที่ใช้ในยานยนต์ อุตสาหกรรม อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภค และอุปกรณ์ทางการแพทย์ นอกจากนี้ บริษัทกำลังสร้างสายการผลิตของตนเองบนเวเฟอร์ขนาด 300 มิลลิเมตรในสหรัฐอเมริกา เพื่อให้สามารถพึ่งพาตนเองจากซัพพลายเออร์ภายนอกและเพิ่มความสามารถในการควบคุมต้นทุน เมื่อพิจารณาครั้งแรก...
เพิ่มเติม
ยักษ์ใหญ่บางรายสร้างความประทับใจให้ผู้ลงทุน แต่บางรายเผชิญฝันร้ายในตลาดหุ้น เรามาดูกันว่าสินทรัพย์ใดกลายเป็นความผิดหวังทางการเงินในปีนี้ และบริษัทใดสร้างความกังวลให้ผู้ลงทุนทั้งใน สหรัฐฯ ยุโรป จีน และญี่ปุ่น ในปี 2025 S&P 500 ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI: หุ้นไหนเติบโต หุ้นไหนอ่อนตัว? ดัชนีหุ้นหลักของสหรัฐฯ...
เพิ่มเติม
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
The WASDE report for agricultural commodities has been published today. In short, the report was positive for corn thanks to a significant reduction in...
According to early reports from Iran, the United States was to decide to lift personal sanctions from some Iranian officials and WTI oil fell to around...
GameStop (GME.US) shares plunged nearly 20% after the games retailer said it planned to sell more shares and offered few details about its turnaround strategy....
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 5% in May from 4.2% in previous month and above analysts expectations of 4.7%. This level of inflation has not...
S&P 500 (US500) reached new all-time high US CPI inflation above expectations RH (RH.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings and guidance US...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose to 5% YoY...
Clover Health (CLOV.US) has experienced a massive volatility recently. Stock is up over 120% month-to-date with a bulk of this increase made this week...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its June meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP to continue through until at...
EURUSD pair is clearly rebounding moments before the ECB decision on interest rates and the QE program as well as inflation data from the United States....
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode, but faces resistance. M30 chart The DE30 managed to recover from the initial losses in a V-shape...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 paints double bottom pattern Daimler to reduce investments in autonomous driving unit European...
EURUSD has a big day ahead. Firstly, European Central Bank will announce the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. No change is expected to...
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม