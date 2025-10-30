Morning wrap (16.06.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones declined 0.27% and Nasdaq plunged 0.71%. Russell 2000 closed...
Microsoft รายงานผลประกอบการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2026 (สิ้นสุด 30 กันยายน 2025) โดยทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของนักวิเคราะห์ในทุกตัวชี้วัดหลัก โดยเฉพาะการเติบโตที่แข็งแกร่งของธุรกิจคลาวด์ แม้ว่าผลการดำเนินงานจะดี แต่หุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวลดลงสูงสุด 3% ในช่วงหลังตลาด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนยังคงกังวลเกี่ยวกับผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุน...
ยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเทคโนโลยีอเมริกัน ซึ่งปัจจุบันเน้นเป็นขุมพลังด้านศูนย์ข้อมูลและปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) มากกว่าการค้นหาและเว็บเบราว์ซิงเท่านั้น ทำผลประกอบการเกินความคาดหมายอย่างชัดเจน บริษัทรายงานรายได้ไตรมาสแรกที่ทะลุ 100 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็นครั้งแรก ส่งหุ้นทำจุดสูงสุดทางประวัติศาสตร์ แม้ต้องรับมือกับค่าปรับจาก...
สรุปการประชุม Fed – Powell ชี้ความไม่แน่นอนต่อการลดดอกเบี้ยเดือนธันวาคม การประชุม FOMC: มีความคิดเห็นแตกต่างอย่างมากระหว่างสมาชิก December Rate Cut: Powell ย้ำว่า ยังไม่มีการตัดสินใจล่วงหน้า ผลกระทบต่อดอลลาร์: แม้การสิ้นสุด QT อาจดูเชิงบวกต่อเศรษฐกิจ แต่ความไม่แน่นอนทำให้...
CAD is the weakest among the major currencies, Oil prices continue to rise Mixed sentiment in the stock market During today's session in...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock jumped nearly 3% after the business intelligence company completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, according...
Podczas dzisiejszej sesji w Europie mogliśmy obserwować mieszane nastroje. Co prawda handel na większości parkietów rozpoczął się od wzrostów,...
The British pound is not doing very well during today's session therefore it is worth paying attention to the technical situation on the GBPUSD. The...
With a lack of additional stimulus checks in May, analysts expected retail sales to fall 0.8% MoM, however today's data was much worse and showed a...
We can observe mixed sentiment in the gold market during Tuesday's session. Looking at the H4 interval, we are dealing with an interesting technical...
US retail sales below forecasts US 10-year bond yield rose to 1.50% Vroom (VRM.US) fell sharply after announcing convertible note offering US...
Total industrial production in the US increased 0.8% from a month earlier in May, from downwardly revised 0.1% growth in April and above market...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
US retail sales are the most important macroeconomic reading scheduled for today. One can see that American consumers may have gotten a bit out of breath...
Oil Oil stockpiles continue to shrink and decline is expected to be continued US oil stockpiles dropped to the average for 2015-2019 period On...
Roku, Inc. (ROKU.US) is a publicly traded US company based in San Jose, California, that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming....
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 approaches yesterday's highs EU and US reach deal on aircraft subsidies Stocks in Europe...
Platinum has been trading sideways in the $1,125-1,250 range since the beginning of March. Precious metal traded in a steady downward move since early-May...
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
