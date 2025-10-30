📈Bitcoin breaks above $ 40,000!
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Microsoft รายงานผลประกอบการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2026 (สิ้นสุด 30 กันยายน 2025) โดยทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของนักวิเคราะห์ในทุกตัวชี้วัดหลัก โดยเฉพาะการเติบโตที่แข็งแกร่งของธุรกิจคลาวด์ แม้ว่าผลการดำเนินงานจะดี แต่หุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวลดลงสูงสุด 3% ในช่วงหลังตลาด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนยังคงกังวลเกี่ยวกับผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุน...
ยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเทคโนโลยีอเมริกัน ซึ่งปัจจุบันเน้นเป็นขุมพลังด้านศูนย์ข้อมูลและปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) มากกว่าการค้นหาและเว็บเบราว์ซิงเท่านั้น ทำผลประกอบการเกินความคาดหมายอย่างชัดเจน บริษัทรายงานรายได้ไตรมาสแรกที่ทะลุ 100 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็นครั้งแรก ส่งหุ้นทำจุดสูงสุดทางประวัติศาสตร์ แม้ต้องรับมือกับค่าปรับจาก...
สรุปการประชุม Fed – Powell ชี้ความไม่แน่นอนต่อการลดดอกเบี้ยเดือนธันวาคม การประชุม FOMC: มีความคิดเห็นแตกต่างอย่างมากระหว่างสมาชิก December Rate Cut: Powell ย้ำว่า ยังไม่มีการตัดสินใจล่วงหน้า ผลกระทบต่อดอลลาร์: แม้การสิ้นสุด QT อาจดูเชิงบวกต่อเศรษฐกิจ แต่ความไม่แน่นอนทำให้...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
Upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday and in Europe today hint that investors do not seem to be concerned about acceleration in US price growth. Nasdaq-100...
