Chief Economist’s note: Fed maintains control of the markets.
US inflation is officially at 5% and the core inflation that strips out most volatile items is at 3.8% - the highest since early 90’s. You’d...
Microsoft รายงานผลประกอบการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2026 (สิ้นสุด 30 กันยายน 2025) โดยทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของนักวิเคราะห์ในทุกตัวชี้วัดหลัก โดยเฉพาะการเติบโตที่แข็งแกร่งของธุรกิจคลาวด์ แม้ว่าผลการดำเนินงานจะดี แต่หุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวลดลงสูงสุด 3% ในช่วงหลังตลาด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนยังคงกังวลเกี่ยวกับผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุน...
ยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเทคโนโลยีอเมริกัน ซึ่งปัจจุบันเน้นเป็นขุมพลังด้านศูนย์ข้อมูลและปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) มากกว่าการค้นหาและเว็บเบราว์ซิงเท่านั้น ทำผลประกอบการเกินความคาดหมายอย่างชัดเจน บริษัทรายงานรายได้ไตรมาสแรกที่ทะลุ 100 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็นครั้งแรก ส่งหุ้นทำจุดสูงสุดทางประวัติศาสตร์ แม้ต้องรับมือกับค่าปรับจาก...
สรุปการประชุม Fed – Powell ชี้ความไม่แน่นอนต่อการลดดอกเบี้ยเดือนธันวาคม การประชุม FOMC: มีความคิดเห็นแตกต่างอย่างมากระหว่างสมาชิก December Rate Cut: Powell ย้ำว่า ยังไม่มีการตัดสินใจล่วงหน้า ผลกระทบต่อดอลลาร์: แม้การสิ้นสุด QT อาจดูเชิงบวกต่อเศรษฐกิจ แต่ความไม่แน่นอนทำให้...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,600 pts ECB urged Deutsche Bank to name new chairman European stock...
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
European markets seen opening flat Meeting of G7 leaders University of Michigan data for June According to the situation...
US indices traded higher yesterday with S&P 500 making a record close. Nasdaq gained 0.78%, S&P 500 added 0.47% and Dow Jones finished 0.06%...
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
The WASDE report for agricultural commodities has been published today. In short, the report was positive for corn thanks to a significant reduction in...
According to early reports from Iran, the United States was to decide to lift personal sanctions from some Iranian officials and WTI oil fell to around...
GameStop (GME.US) shares plunged nearly 20% after the games retailer said it planned to sell more shares and offered few details about its turnaround strategy....
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 5% in May from 4.2% in previous month and above analysts expectations of 4.7%. This level of inflation has not...
S&P 500 (US500) reached new all-time high US CPI inflation above expectations RH (RH.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings and guidance US...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose to 5% YoY...
Clover Health (CLOV.US) has experienced a massive volatility recently. Stock is up over 120% month-to-date with a bulk of this increase made this week...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its June meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP to continue through until at...
EURUSD pair is clearly rebounding moments before the ECB decision on interest rates and the QE program as well as inflation data from the United States....
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode, but faces resistance. M30 chart The DE30 managed to recover from the initial losses in a V-shape...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 paints double bottom pattern Daimler to reduce investments in autonomous driving unit European...
EURUSD has a big day ahead. Firstly, European Central Bank will announce the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. No change is expected to...
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
