Microsoft รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาส 1 ปี 2026 โดยตัวเลขทางการเงินยังแข็งแกร่ง

30 ตุลาคม 2025

Microsoft รายงานผลประกอบการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2026 (สิ้นสุด 30 กันยายน 2025) โดยทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของนักวิเคราะห์ในทุกตัวชี้วัดหลัก โดยเฉพาะการเติบโตที่แข็งแกร่งของธุรกิจคลาวด์ แม้ว่าผลการดำเนินงานจะดี แต่หุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวลดลงสูงสุด 3% ในช่วงหลังตลาด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนยังคงกังวลเกี่ยวกับผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุน...

Alphabet พุ่งแรงหลังรายงานผลประกอบการขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI หุ้นปรับตัวเพิ่ม 7% หลังปิดตลาด

30 ตุลาคม 2025

ยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเทคโนโลยีอเมริกัน ซึ่งปัจจุบันเน้นเป็นขุมพลังด้านศูนย์ข้อมูลและปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) มากกว่าการค้นหาและเว็บเบราว์ซิงเท่านั้น ทำผลประกอบการเกินความคาดหมายอย่างชัดเจน บริษัทรายงานรายได้ไตรมาสแรกที่ทะลุ 100 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็นครั้งแรก ส่งหุ้นทำจุดสูงสุดทางประวัติศาสตร์ แม้ต้องรับมือกับค่าปรับจาก...

EURUSD ลงต่ำกว่า 1.16 หลัง Fed

30 ตุลาคม 2025

สรุปการประชุม Fed – Powell ชี้ความไม่แน่นอนต่อการลดดอกเบี้ยเดือนธันวาคม การประชุม FOMC: มีความคิดเห็นแตกต่างอย่างมากระหว่างสมาชิก December Rate Cut: Powell ย้ำว่า ยังไม่มีการตัดสินใจล่วงหน้า ผลกระทบต่อดอลลาร์: แม้การสิ้นสุด QT อาจดูเชิงบวกต่อเศรษฐกิจ แต่ความไม่แน่นอนทำให้...

