Amazon พรีวิว: ทุกสายตาจับจ้องที่ AWS และกลยุทธ์ AI 🔎

31 ตุลาคม 2025

Amazon (AMZN.US) จะรายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 ปี 2025 วันนี้หลังปิดตลาดสหรัฐ นักลงทุนคาดว่าจะเห็นไตรมาสที่แข็งแกร่งอีกครั้ง แม้ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับอัตราการเติบโตของคลาวด์และตำแหน่งของบริษัทในตลาด AI คาดการณ์โดยรวมชี้รายได้ที่ 177.8 พันล้านดอลลาร์ และ EPS ที่ 1.58 ดอลลาร์ เติบโต 12% และ 10% เมื่อเทียบปีต่อปีตามลำดับ...

หุ้น Chipotle ร่วงแรงหลังประกาศผลประกอบการ ปรับตัวลดลงแบบเลขสองหลัก 📉

31 ตุลาคม 2025

Chipotle เป็นหนึ่งในสัญลักษณ์ของฟาสต์ฟู้ดในสหรัฐฯ หลังประกาศผลประกอบการ ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวลดลงอย่างรุนแรง แม้บริษัทจะทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของตลาด แต่บริษัทกลับพลาดในจุดสำคัญมาก ซึ่งส่งสัญญาณต่อผู้ลงทุนว่าการเติบโตทั้งปัจจุบันและที่คาดการณ์ไว้แทบเป็นไปไม่ได้ หลังการประกาศ หุ้นปรับตัวลดลงประมาณ 16% ภาพรวมผลประกอบการดูดีสำหรับบริษัทในระดับนี้: รายได้เพิ่มขึ้นเป็น...

Stock of the Week: NXP Semiconductors NV

31 ตุลาคม 2025

ภาพรวม: เทคโนโลยีกำลังพัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็ว รถยนต์ โรงงาน และอุปกรณ์ในชีวิตประจำวันจำนวนมากกำลังกลายเป็นอัจฉริยะ NXP Semiconductors บริษัทดัตช์ เป็นหัวใจสำคัญของการเปลี่ยนแปลงนี้ ด้วยวงจรรวมที่ขับเคลื่อนรถยนต์สมัยใหม่, เครือข่าย IoT, และระบบอัตโนมัติในอุตสาหกรรม ด้วยความต้องการรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า,...

