GBPUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Amazon (AMZN.US) จะรายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 ปี 2025 วันนี้หลังปิดตลาดสหรัฐ นักลงทุนคาดว่าจะเห็นไตรมาสที่แข็งแกร่งอีกครั้ง แม้ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับอัตราการเติบโตของคลาวด์และตำแหน่งของบริษัทในตลาด AI คาดการณ์โดยรวมชี้รายได้ที่ 177.8 พันล้านดอลลาร์ และ EPS ที่ 1.58 ดอลลาร์ เติบโต 12% และ 10% เมื่อเทียบปีต่อปีตามลำดับ...
Chipotle เป็นหนึ่งในสัญลักษณ์ของฟาสต์ฟู้ดในสหรัฐฯ หลังประกาศผลประกอบการ ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวลดลงอย่างรุนแรง แม้บริษัทจะทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมายของตลาด แต่บริษัทกลับพลาดในจุดสำคัญมาก ซึ่งส่งสัญญาณต่อผู้ลงทุนว่าการเติบโตทั้งปัจจุบันและที่คาดการณ์ไว้แทบเป็นไปไม่ได้ หลังการประกาศ หุ้นปรับตัวลดลงประมาณ 16% ภาพรวมผลประกอบการดูดีสำหรับบริษัทในระดับนี้: รายได้เพิ่มขึ้นเป็น...
ภาพรวม: เทคโนโลยีกำลังพัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็ว รถยนต์ โรงงาน และอุปกรณ์ในชีวิตประจำวันจำนวนมากกำลังกลายเป็นอัจฉริยะ NXP Semiconductors บริษัทดัตช์ เป็นหัวใจสำคัญของการเปลี่ยนแปลงนี้ ด้วยวงจรรวมที่ขับเคลื่อนรถยนต์สมัยใหม่, เครือข่าย IoT, และระบบอัตโนมัติในอุตสาหกรรม ด้วยความต้องการรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า,...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
Mixed sentiment in the stock market New Zealand dollar is the winner of today's session Cryptocurrencies without major changes During today's...
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
AMC (AMC.US) again became a leading meme stock among retail traders during today's session, extending gains into a third week. On trading-focused social...
The euro rebounded against the dollar during the release of the NFP report and ended up making a false breakout once again, Although last Friday's...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock has been halted after the FDA has approved its controversial Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Facts: The pair bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade: Long...
