US OPEN: นี่อาจเป็นจุดเปลี่ยนหลังการปรับฐานหรือไม่?

6 พฤศจิกายน 2025

แนวโน้มทางเทคนิค US500 ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ เปิดบวกเล็กน้อยในวันนี้ แต่ความเชื่อมั่นเริ่มฟื้นชัดเจนจาก futures contracts US500 ปรับตัวลดลง 3% จากจุดสูงสุดวันที่ 30 ต.ค. ไปยังจุดต่ำสุดในช่วงเอเชีย ปัจจุบันกำลังฟื้นตัวแรง โดย S&P 500 Futures กลับขึ้นเหนือ 3,800 จุด การฟื้นตัวเหนือระดับ...

Arista Networks (ANET) — พรีวิวผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 2025

5 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Arista Networks จะเผยแพร่ผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 ปี 2025 หลังปิดตลาดวันนี้ โดยความคาดหวังต่อรายงานสูงมาก ความต้องการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับ โซลูชันเครือข่ายสำหรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐานปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) และ ศูนย์ข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ (Hyperscale Data Center) เป็นตัวขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของรายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว Arista เป็นที่ยอมรับในฐานะผู้เล่นสำคัญด้าน...

พรีวิวผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 ของ AMD — เราควรคาดหวังอะไรบ้าง?

5 พฤศจิกายน 2025

บทนำ บริษัท Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) จะเผยแพร่รายงานผลประกอบการประจำไตรมาส 3 ของปี 2025 วันนี้ หลังปิดตลาด รายงานดังกล่าวจะให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกแก่ผู้ลงทุนเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มการพัฒนาของบริษัท โดยเฉพาะใน กลุ่มตัวเร่งปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI Accelerator) ที่กำลังเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็ว ในช่วงสองเดือนที่ผ่านมา AMD...

