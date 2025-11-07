❗ US CPI - another transitory acceleration?
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
สัญญาณบนฟ้าและพื้นดิน ในช่วงไม่กี่เดือนที่ผ่านมา ความตึงเครียดระหว่างสหรัฐอเมริกาและเวเนซุเอลาเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างไม่เคยมีมาก่อน โดยเฉพาะระหว่างผู้นำทั้งสองประเทศ — นิโคลัส มาดูโร และ โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ สิ่งที่น่ากังวลคือความตึงเครียดนี้มาพร้อมกับการส่งกำลังทหารของสหรัฐฯ ไปยังทะเลแคริบเบียน ซึ่งไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นในรอบหลายสิบปี...
แนวโน้มทางเทคนิค US500 ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ เปิดบวกเล็กน้อยในวันนี้ แต่ความเชื่อมั่นเริ่มฟื้นชัดเจนจาก futures contracts US500 ปรับตัวลดลง 3% จากจุดสูงสุดวันที่ 30 ต.ค. ไปยังจุดต่ำสุดในช่วงเอเชีย ปัจจุบันกำลังฟื้นตัวแรง โดย S&P 500 Futures กลับขึ้นเหนือ 3,800 จุด การฟื้นตัวเหนือระดับ...
Arista Networks จะเผยแพร่ผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 ปี 2025 หลังปิดตลาดวันนี้ โดยความคาดหวังต่อรายงานสูงมาก ความต้องการที่แข็งแกร่งสำหรับ โซลูชันเครือข่ายสำหรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐานปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) และ ศูนย์ข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ (Hyperscale Data Center) เป็นตัวขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของรายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว Arista เป็นที่ยอมรับในฐานะผู้เล่นสำคัญด้าน...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.5715 Target:1.4800 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
