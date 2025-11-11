อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

นับถอยหลังสู่ Black Friday 2025: หุ้นตัวไหนมีแนวโน้มได้ประโยชน์?

11 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Black Friday ไม่ได้เป็นเพียงวันแห่งการลดราคาเพียงวันเดียว — แต่ยังเป็นสัญลักษณ์ของการเริ่มต้นช่วงเวลาทองคำของผู้ค้าปลีกทั่วโลก โดยเฉพาะแพลตฟอร์มอีคอมเมิร์ซ แม้ว่าจะไม่ใช่ทุกแบรนด์ที่จะมียอดขายพุ่งขึ้นเท่ากัน (ขึ้นอยู่กับประเภทสินค้าและรสนิยมของผู้บริโภค) แต่สิ่งหนึ่งที่ชัดเจนคือ การใช้จ่ายออนไลน์ยังคงเติบโตต่อเนื่อง...

เพิ่มเติม

ชาวอเมริกันกว่า 40 ล้านคนขาดอาหาร — ตลาดจะได้รับผลกระทบอย่างไร?

10 พฤศจิกายน 2025

การปิดทำการรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งปัจจุบัน ซึ่งเกิดจากความขัดแย้งเรื่องงบประมาณ กลายเป็นการปิดทำการรัฐบาลที่ยาวนานที่สุดในประวัติศาสตร์สหรัฐฯ แซงหน้าการปิดทำการ 35 วันที่เกิดในสมัยของโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ผลกระทบทางเศรษฐกิจ การเงิน และสังคมแพร่กระจายมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ วิกฤติล่าสุดคือการขาดเงินสนับสนุนโครงการ SNAP...

เพิ่มเติม

เวเนซุเอลา: การเปลี่ยนแปลงอำนาจอาจส่งผลต่อราคาน้ำมันอย่างไร?

7 พฤศจิกายน 2025

สัญญาณบนฟ้าและพื้นดิน ในช่วงไม่กี่เดือนที่ผ่านมา ความตึงเครียดระหว่างสหรัฐอเมริกาและเวเนซุเอลาเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างไม่เคยมีมาก่อน โดยเฉพาะระหว่างผู้นำทั้งสองประเทศ — นิโคลัส มาดูโร และ โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ สิ่งที่น่ากังวลคือความตึงเครียดนี้มาพร้อมกับการส่งกำลังทหารของสหรัฐฯ ไปยังทะเลแคริบเบียน ซึ่งไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นในรอบหลายสิบปี...

เพิ่มเติม

9 มิถุนายน 2021
8 มิถุนายน 2021

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 2 000 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก