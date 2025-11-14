Chart of the day - VOLX (11.06.2021)
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Alphabet Inc. หรือที่รู้จักกันดีในชื่อ Google กลับตกอยู่ในความสนใจของหน่วยงานกำกับดูแลยุโรปอีกครั้ง คณะกรรมาธิการยุโรปประกาศเมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีว่าจะเปิดการสอบสวน Alphabet เนื่องจากสงสัยว่าละเมิดกฎหมายที่เรียกว่า “Digital Market Act” บริษัทถูกกล่าวหาว่า ให้ความได้เปรียบกับสิ่งพิมพ์จากหน่วยงานที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องทางธุรกิจกับ...
เพิ่มเติม
CVS Health Corporation เป็นบริษัทที่อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันของชาวอเมริกันหลายล้านคนมายาวนาน ร้านขายยาของบริษัทมีอยู่แทบทุกเมือง ขณะเดียวกันธุรกิจประกันสุขภาพและบริการทางการแพทย์ก็ช่วยให้ CVS ดำเนินธุรกิจได้หลายด้านพร้อมกัน แม้มักถูกมองว่าเป็นบริษัทเชิงรับ (defensive) แต่ CVS ไม่ได้หยุดนิ่ง จำนวนลูกค้าที่ต้องการการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Infineon Technologies: เติบโตแรงจากความเชื่อมั่นในอนาคต แม้ผลประกอบการต่ำกว่าคาด ⚡ Infineon Technologies หนึ่งในผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ของยุโรป และเป็นบริษัทเยอรมันไม่กี่แห่งที่มีขนาดระดับโลก รายงานผลประกอบการล่าสุดของบริษัทออกมาต่ำกว่าความคาดหวังของนักลงทุนทั้งในแง่รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS) แต่ราคาหุ้นกลับพุ่งขึ้นกว่า...
เพิ่มเติม
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
European markets seen opening flat Meeting of G7 leaders University of Michigan data for June According to the situation...
US indices traded higher yesterday with S&P 500 making a record close. Nasdaq gained 0.78%, S&P 500 added 0.47% and Dow Jones finished 0.06%...
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
The WASDE report for agricultural commodities has been published today. In short, the report was positive for corn thanks to a significant reduction in...
According to early reports from Iran, the United States was to decide to lift personal sanctions from some Iranian officials and WTI oil fell to around...
GameStop (GME.US) shares plunged nearly 20% after the games retailer said it planned to sell more shares and offered few details about its turnaround strategy....
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 5% in May from 4.2% in previous month and above analysts expectations of 4.7%. This level of inflation has not...
S&P 500 (US500) reached new all-time high US CPI inflation above expectations RH (RH.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings and guidance US...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose to 5% YoY...
Clover Health (CLOV.US) has experienced a massive volatility recently. Stock is up over 120% month-to-date with a bulk of this increase made this week...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its June meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP to continue through until at...
EURUSD pair is clearly rebounding moments before the ECB decision on interest rates and the QE program as well as inflation data from the United States....
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode, but faces resistance. M30 chart The DE30 managed to recover from the initial losses in a V-shape...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 paints double bottom pattern Daimler to reduce investments in autonomous driving unit European...
EURUSD has a big day ahead. Firstly, European Central Bank will announce the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. No change is expected to...
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม