US bond yields below 1.5%
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Alphabet Inc. หรือที่รู้จักกันดีในชื่อ Google กลับตกอยู่ในความสนใจของหน่วยงานกำกับดูแลยุโรปอีกครั้ง คณะกรรมาธิการยุโรปประกาศเมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีว่าจะเปิดการสอบสวน Alphabet เนื่องจากสงสัยว่าละเมิดกฎหมายที่เรียกว่า “Digital Market Act” บริษัทถูกกล่าวหาว่า ให้ความได้เปรียบกับสิ่งพิมพ์จากหน่วยงานที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องทางธุรกิจกับ...
CVS Health Corporation เป็นบริษัทที่อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันของชาวอเมริกันหลายล้านคนมายาวนาน ร้านขายยาของบริษัทมีอยู่แทบทุกเมือง ขณะเดียวกันธุรกิจประกันสุขภาพและบริการทางการแพทย์ก็ช่วยให้ CVS ดำเนินธุรกิจได้หลายด้านพร้อมกัน แม้มักถูกมองว่าเป็นบริษัทเชิงรับ (defensive) แต่ CVS ไม่ได้หยุดนิ่ง จำนวนลูกค้าที่ต้องการการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น...
Infineon Technologies: เติบโตแรงจากความเชื่อมั่นในอนาคต แม้ผลประกอบการต่ำกว่าคาด ⚡ Infineon Technologies หนึ่งในผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ของยุโรป และเป็นบริษัทเยอรมันไม่กี่แห่งที่มีขนาดระดับโลก รายงานผลประกอบการล่าสุดของบริษัทออกมาต่ำกว่าความคาดหวังของนักลงทุนทั้งในแง่รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS) แต่ราคาหุ้นกลับพุ่งขึ้นกว่า...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.5715 Target:1.4800 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
