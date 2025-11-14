อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

ปัญหาของกูเกิลในยุโรป

14 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Alphabet Inc. หรือที่รู้จักกันดีในชื่อ Google กลับตกอยู่ในความสนใจของหน่วยงานกำกับดูแลยุโรปอีกครั้ง คณะกรรมาธิการยุโรปประกาศเมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีว่าจะเปิดการสอบสวน Alphabet เนื่องจากสงสัยว่าละเมิดกฎหมายที่เรียกว่า “Digital Market Act” บริษัทถูกกล่าวหาว่า ให้ความได้เปรียบกับสิ่งพิมพ์จากหน่วยงานที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องทางธุรกิจกับ...

หุ้นเด่นประจำสัปดาห์ – CVS Health Corp

14 พฤศจิกายน 2025

CVS Health Corporation เป็นบริษัทที่อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันของชาวอเมริกันหลายล้านคนมายาวนาน ร้านขายยาของบริษัทมีอยู่แทบทุกเมือง ขณะเดียวกันธุรกิจประกันสุขภาพและบริการทางการแพทย์ก็ช่วยให้ CVS ดำเนินธุรกิจได้หลายด้านพร้อมกัน แม้มักถูกมองว่าเป็นบริษัทเชิงรับ (defensive) แต่ CVS ไม่ได้หยุดนิ่ง จำนวนลูกค้าที่ต้องการการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น...

Infineon หลังประกาศงบ: เติบโตแรงตามคำมั่นสัญญาใหญ่! 🚀

13 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Infineon Technologies: เติบโตแรงจากความเชื่อมั่นในอนาคต แม้ผลประกอบการต่ำกว่าคาด ⚡ Infineon Technologies หนึ่งในผู้นำด้านเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ของยุโรป และเป็นบริษัทเยอรมันไม่กี่แห่งที่มีขนาดระดับโลก รายงานผลประกอบการล่าสุดของบริษัทออกมาต่ำกว่าความคาดหวังของนักลงทุนทั้งในแง่รายได้และกำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS) แต่ราคาหุ้นกลับพุ่งขึ้นกว่า...

