Daily summary: Equity markets move higher, USD lower on NFP day
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเปิดตลาดวันจันทร์ด้วยการปรับตัวลดลง โดยเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา Bitcoin ร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 92,500 ดอลลาร์ ทำให้กำไรตั้งแต่ต้นปีหายไปทั้งหมด ขณะที่ Ethereum ร่วงกลับต่ำกว่า 3,000 ดอลลาร์ อย่างไรก็ตาม แรงขายถูกแรงซื้อคืนบางส่วนหลัง sentiment ดีขึ้นในตลาดฟิวเจอร์สสหรัฐฯ และช่วงเอเชียก็ไม่ได้เห็นแรงขายหนักเพิ่มเติม ตามข้อมูลจาก...
เพิ่มเติม
Alphabet Inc. หรือที่รู้จักกันดีในชื่อ Google กลับตกอยู่ในความสนใจของหน่วยงานกำกับดูแลยุโรปอีกครั้ง คณะกรรมาธิการยุโรปประกาศเมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีว่าจะเปิดการสอบสวน Alphabet เนื่องจากสงสัยว่าละเมิดกฎหมายที่เรียกว่า “Digital Market Act” บริษัทถูกกล่าวหาว่า ให้ความได้เปรียบกับสิ่งพิมพ์จากหน่วยงานที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องทางธุรกิจกับ...
เพิ่มเติม
CVS Health Corporation เป็นบริษัทที่อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันของชาวอเมริกันหลายล้านคนมายาวนาน ร้านขายยาของบริษัทมีอยู่แทบทุกเมือง ขณะเดียวกันธุรกิจประกันสุขภาพและบริการทางการแพทย์ก็ช่วยให้ CVS ดำเนินธุรกิจได้หลายด้านพร้อมกัน แม้มักถูกมองว่าเป็นบริษัทเชิงรับ (defensive) แต่ CVS ไม่ได้หยุดนิ่ง จำนวนลูกค้าที่ต้องการการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 pulled back after failed test of 15,680 pts area Stock markets in Europe trade slightly...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is recovering from a recent short-term correction and climbs back above the $69 per barrel. Oil, as well as other commodities, pulled back...
European markets seen opening flat Jobs data from the United States and Canada Powell and Lagarde to speak during BIS climate conference Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36%, Dow Jones dropped 0.07% while Nasdaq moved 1.03% lower. Russell 2000...
The stock market was dominated by sellers on Thursday (at least so far). The worse moods that we saw during the European session are also spreading...
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data was expected to show an increase of 650k jobs following a 742k...
Today's European session began in a mixed mood, with volatility remaining low in the early hours of trading. However, after 12:00 pm BST sellers...
European indices slightly lower Investors await the ADP report During today's session we observe low volatility in the stock market....
Looking at AUDUSD on the H4 interval, one can see that the pair has been trading in a consolidation range recently. However, according to the classic of...
Final Services PMI from Germany and UK ADP Report for May DOE report on oil inventories. It’s a busy day ahead in terms of...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones added 0.07% and Nasdaq finished 0.14% higher. Stocks...
European stock markets mostly higher US indices trading flat amid subdued volatility A wild rally in AMC Entertainment shares Oil...
