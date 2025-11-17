อ่านเพิ่มเติม

🪙 Crypto News: Bitcoin พยายามหยุดแรงขาย 📌 กระแสเงินไหลออกจาก ETF ยังคงกดดันตลาดคริปโต

17 พฤศจิกายน 2025

คริปโตเปิดตลาดวันจันทร์ด้วยการปรับตัวลดลง โดยเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา Bitcoin ร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 92,500 ดอลลาร์ ทำให้กำไรตั้งแต่ต้นปีหายไปทั้งหมด ขณะที่ Ethereum ร่วงกลับต่ำกว่า 3,000 ดอลลาร์ อย่างไรก็ตาม แรงขายถูกแรงซื้อคืนบางส่วนหลัง sentiment ดีขึ้นในตลาดฟิวเจอร์สสหรัฐฯ และช่วงเอเชียก็ไม่ได้เห็นแรงขายหนักเพิ่มเติม ตามข้อมูลจาก...

ปัญหาของกูเกิลในยุโรป

14 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Alphabet Inc. หรือที่รู้จักกันดีในชื่อ Google กลับตกอยู่ในความสนใจของหน่วยงานกำกับดูแลยุโรปอีกครั้ง คณะกรรมาธิการยุโรปประกาศเมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีว่าจะเปิดการสอบสวน Alphabet เนื่องจากสงสัยว่าละเมิดกฎหมายที่เรียกว่า “Digital Market Act” บริษัทถูกกล่าวหาว่า ให้ความได้เปรียบกับสิ่งพิมพ์จากหน่วยงานที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องทางธุรกิจกับ...

หุ้นเด่นประจำสัปดาห์ – CVS Health Corp

14 พฤศจิกายน 2025

CVS Health Corporation เป็นบริษัทที่อยู่ในชีวิตประจำวันของชาวอเมริกันหลายล้านคนมายาวนาน ร้านขายยาของบริษัทมีอยู่แทบทุกเมือง ขณะเดียวกันธุรกิจประกันสุขภาพและบริการทางการแพทย์ก็ช่วยให้ CVS ดำเนินธุรกิจได้หลายด้านพร้อมกัน แม้มักถูกมองว่าเป็นบริษัทเชิงรับ (defensive) แต่ CVS ไม่ได้หยุดนิ่ง จำนวนลูกค้าที่ต้องการการดูแลสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น...

