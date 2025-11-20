EURUSD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
20:00 – บันทึกการประชุม FOMC ประจำวันที่ 28 ตุลาคม ข้อมูลสำคัญ: "หลายคน" ในคณะกรรมการมองว่า การลดดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคมไม่เหมาะสม ขณะที่มีเพียง "บางคน" เท่านั้นที่เปิดรับการลดดอกเบี้ย "สมาชิกส่วนใหญ่" มองว่าอาจมีการ ผ่อนคลายนโยบายเพิ่มเติมในระยะยาว...
Constellation Energy และ Three Mile Island — พลังงานนิวเคลียร์อดีตและอนาคต หนึ่งในผู้ประกอบการโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ในสหรัฐฯ คือ Constellation Energy ได้รับอนุมัติและเงินสนับสนุนรวม หนึ่งพันล้านดอลลาร์ เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ที่ปิดไปหนึ่งแห่ง หลังข่าวนี้ มูลค่าหุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า...
คริปโตเปิดตลาดวันจันทร์ด้วยการปรับตัวลดลง โดยเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา Bitcoin ร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 92,500 ดอลลาร์ ทำให้กำไรตั้งแต่ต้นปีหายไปทั้งหมด ขณะที่ Ethereum ร่วงกลับต่ำกว่า 3,000 ดอลลาร์ อย่างไรก็ตาม แรงขายถูกแรงซื้อคืนบางส่วนหลัง sentiment ดีขึ้นในตลาดฟิวเจอร์สสหรัฐฯ และช่วงเอเชียก็ไม่ได้เห็นแรงขายหนักเพิ่มเติม ตามข้อมูลจาก...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Facts: The pair bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade: Long...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 pulled back after failed test of 15,680 pts area Stock markets in Europe trade slightly...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is recovering from a recent short-term correction and climbs back above the $69 per barrel. Oil, as well as other commodities, pulled back...
European markets seen opening flat Jobs data from the United States and Canada Powell and Lagarde to speak during BIS climate conference Futures...
