DE30 tested ATH at 15,730 pts but failed to break above
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
สกุลเงินดิจิทัลกำลังเริ่มสัปดาห์ใหม่ด้วยการฟื้นตัวเล็กน้อย หลังจากช่วงอ่อนแอรุนแรงที่บิตคอยน์ (BTC) ร่วงมากกว่า 30% จากจุดสูงสุดล่าสุด ETF คริปโตในสหรัฐฯ ยังคงเป็นตัวชี้วัดสำคัญที่ตลาดจับตา ในช่วง 4 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา กองทุนที่อ้างอิง BTC มีเงินไหลออกสูงเป็นประวัติการณ์ที่ 4.35 พันล้านดอลลาร์ โดยเฉพาะกองทุน...
20:00 – บันทึกการประชุม FOMC ประจำวันที่ 28 ตุลาคม ข้อมูลสำคัญ: "หลายคน" ในคณะกรรมการมองว่า การลดดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคมไม่เหมาะสม ขณะที่มีเพียง "บางคน" เท่านั้นที่เปิดรับการลดดอกเบี้ย "สมาชิกส่วนใหญ่" มองว่าอาจมีการ ผ่อนคลายนโยบายเพิ่มเติมในระยะยาว...
Constellation Energy และ Three Mile Island — พลังงานนิวเคลียร์อดีตและอนาคต หนึ่งในผู้ประกอบการโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ในสหรัฐฯ คือ Constellation Energy ได้รับอนุมัติและเงินสนับสนุนรวม หนึ่งพันล้านดอลลาร์ เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ที่ปิดไปหนึ่งแห่ง หลังข่าวนี้ มูลค่าหุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
Mixed sentiment in the stock market New Zealand dollar is the winner of today's session Cryptocurrencies without major changes During today's...
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
AMC (AMC.US) again became a leading meme stock among retail traders during today's session, extending gains into a third week. On trading-focused social...
The euro rebounded against the dollar during the release of the NFP report and ended up making a false breakout once again, Although last Friday's...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock has been halted after the FDA has approved its controversial Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Facts: The pair bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade: Long...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
