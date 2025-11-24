อ่านเพิ่มเติม

Crypto News: บิตคอยน์เริ่มทรงตัวหลังแรงขาย 📈 ความเป็นไปได้ที่เฟดจะลดดอกเบี้ยเดือนธันวาคมปรับเพิ่มขึ้น

24 พฤศจิกายน 2025

สกุลเงินดิจิทัลกำลังเริ่มสัปดาห์ใหม่ด้วยการฟื้นตัวเล็กน้อย หลังจากช่วงอ่อนแอรุนแรงที่บิตคอยน์ (BTC) ร่วงมากกว่า 30% จากจุดสูงสุดล่าสุด ETF คริปโตในสหรัฐฯ ยังคงเป็นตัวชี้วัดสำคัญที่ตลาดจับตา ในช่วง 4 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา กองทุนที่อ้างอิง BTC มีเงินไหลออกสูงเป็นประวัติการณ์ที่ 4.35 พันล้านดอลลาร์ โดยเฉพาะกองทุน...

ข่าวเด่น: บันทึกการประชุม FOMC – หลายเสียงคัดค้านการลดดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคม!

20 พฤศจิกายน 2025

20:00 – บันทึกการประชุม FOMC ประจำวันที่ 28 ตุลาคม ข้อมูลสำคัญ: "หลายคน" ในคณะกรรมการมองว่า การลดดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคมไม่เหมาะสม ขณะที่มีเพียง "บางคน" เท่านั้นที่เปิดรับการลดดอกเบี้ย "สมาชิกส่วนใหญ่" มองว่าอาจมีการ ผ่อนคลายนโยบายเพิ่มเติมในระยะยาว...

Constellation Energy และ Three Mile Island — อดีตและอนาคตของพลังงานนิวเคลียร์

20 พฤศจิกายน 2025

Constellation Energy และ Three Mile Island — พลังงานนิวเคลียร์อดีตและอนาคต หนึ่งในผู้ประกอบการโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ในสหรัฐฯ คือ Constellation Energy ได้รับอนุมัติและเงินสนับสนุนรวม หนึ่งพันล้านดอลลาร์ เพื่อเปิดใช้งานโรงไฟฟ้านิวเคลียร์ที่ปิดไปหนึ่งแห่ง หลังข่าวนี้ มูลค่าหุ้นของบริษัทปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า...

