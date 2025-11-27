อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ผลประกอบการรายไตรมาสของ CD Projekt – “เหนือความคาดหมายทุกด้าน” 📱

27 พฤศจิกายน 2025

ในไตรมาสที่ 3 ของปี 2025 CD Projekt (CDR.PL) รายงานผลประกอบการที่ยืนยันชัดเจนถึงทฤษฎี “ชีวิตครั้งที่สอง” ของ Cyberpunk บริษัทไม่เพียงแต่ทำผลลัพธ์เหนือความคาดหมายของตลาดในทุกระดับสำคัญ (รายได้, กำไร EBIT, กำไรสุทธิ) แต่ยังแสดงความสามารถในการสร้างกระแสเงินสดที่แข็งแกร่ง ในช่วงเวลาที่ทรัพยากรการพัฒนาส่วนใหญ่ถูกใช้ไปกับการสร้างเกมใหม่แทนที่จะสนับสนุนเกมเดิม หุ้นของบริษัทตอบสนองต่อข่าวนี้ด้วยการปรับตัวขึ้นเกือบ...

SILVER พุ่งแรง 📈 เพิ่มขึ้นเกือบ 2.5% 💡

27 พฤศจิกายน 2025

ตลาดเงิน (Silver) เผชิญปัญหาโครงสร้างชั่วคราว ตลาดเงินอยู่ใน ภาวะตึงตัวชั่วคราว เนื่องจาก ปริมาณสำรองเงินในจีนลดลงสู่ระดับต่ำสุดในรอบ 10 ปี ขณะเดียวกัน การส่งออกเงินจากจีนไปลอนดอนพุ่งสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการณ์ที่ 660 ตันในเดือนตุลาคม ส่งผลให้ตลาดตึงตัวมากขึ้น สต็อกใน Shanghai Futures Exchange...

การปรับทิศทางอีกครั้งของเยอรมนีจะจบลงอย่างไร?

27 พฤศจิกายน 2025

เศรษฐกิจเยอรมนีติดอยู่ในช่วง ชะลอตัวทางเศรษฐกิจ อันเป็นผลจากปัญหาเชิงโครงสร้างหลายประการ ต้นทุนพลังงานสูง ประกอบกับ การใช้จ่ายภาครัฐเพิ่มขึ้น และ การเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจต่ำ ทำให้รัฐบาลมี ความยืดหยุ่นจำกัด และลดความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุน ยักษ์ใหญ่ทางเศรษฐกิจของยุโรปกำลังเผชิญกับความยากลำบากมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ เยอรมนีมีปัญหา...

