Technical Analysis: NZDUSD (07.06.2021)
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
ในไตรมาสที่ 3 ของปี 2025 CD Projekt (CDR.PL) รายงานผลประกอบการที่ยืนยันชัดเจนถึงทฤษฎี “ชีวิตครั้งที่สอง” ของ Cyberpunk บริษัทไม่เพียงแต่ทำผลลัพธ์เหนือความคาดหมายของตลาดในทุกระดับสำคัญ (รายได้, กำไร EBIT, กำไรสุทธิ) แต่ยังแสดงความสามารถในการสร้างกระแสเงินสดที่แข็งแกร่ง ในช่วงเวลาที่ทรัพยากรการพัฒนาส่วนใหญ่ถูกใช้ไปกับการสร้างเกมใหม่แทนที่จะสนับสนุนเกมเดิม หุ้นของบริษัทตอบสนองต่อข่าวนี้ด้วยการปรับตัวขึ้นเกือบ...
ตลาดเงิน (Silver) เผชิญปัญหาโครงสร้างชั่วคราว ตลาดเงินอยู่ใน ภาวะตึงตัวชั่วคราว เนื่องจาก ปริมาณสำรองเงินในจีนลดลงสู่ระดับต่ำสุดในรอบ 10 ปี ขณะเดียวกัน การส่งออกเงินจากจีนไปลอนดอนพุ่งสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการณ์ที่ 660 ตันในเดือนตุลาคม ส่งผลให้ตลาดตึงตัวมากขึ้น สต็อกใน Shanghai Futures Exchange...
เศรษฐกิจเยอรมนีติดอยู่ในช่วง ชะลอตัวทางเศรษฐกิจ อันเป็นผลจากปัญหาเชิงโครงสร้างหลายประการ ต้นทุนพลังงานสูง ประกอบกับ การใช้จ่ายภาครัฐเพิ่มขึ้น และ การเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจต่ำ ทำให้รัฐบาลมี ความยืดหยุ่นจำกัด และลดความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุน ยักษ์ใหญ่ทางเศรษฐกิจของยุโรปกำลังเผชิญกับความยากลำบากมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ เยอรมนีมีปัญหา...
AMC (AMC.US) again became a leading meme stock among retail traders during today's session, extending gains into a third week. On trading-focused social...
The euro rebounded against the dollar during the release of the NFP report and ended up making a false breakout once again, Although last Friday's...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock has been halted after the FDA has approved its controversial Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Facts: The pair bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade: Long...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
