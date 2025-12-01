Growth Stocks: Nautilus
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เรากำลังเข้าสู่เดือนสุดท้ายของปี 2025 ในตลาดการเงินโลก สัปดาห์นี้นักลงทุนจะให้ความสนใจเป็นพิเศษกับ: ข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจสำคัญของสหรัฐฯ ก่อนการประชุมเฟด ความคืบหน้าแผนสันติภาพยูเครน–รัสเซีย ถ้อยแถลงจากผู้ว่าการ BOJ นาย Ueda ซึ่งจะเป็นตัวกำหนดว่า BOJ จะขึ้นดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคมหรือไม่ ด้วยเหตุนี้...
ตลาดสหราชอาณาจักรกำลังรอคอยอย่างใจจดใจจ่อ: เมื่อวานนี้ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง Rachel Reeves ได้นำเสนองบประมาณสำหรับปีข้างหน้า งบประมาณนี้ถูกมองว่าเป็น ตัวเร่งปัจจัยปลายปี นักลงทุนจับตาทุกการตัดสินใจของรัฐมนตรีอย่างใกล้ชิด หลังการประกาศ สำนักงานความรับผิดชอบด้านงบประมาณ (OBR) หน่วยงานที่รับผิดชอบด้านการคาดการณ์เศรษฐกิจและงบประมาณของประเทศ...
ในไตรมาสที่ 3 ของปี 2025 CD Projekt (CDR.PL) รายงานผลประกอบการที่ยืนยันชัดเจนถึงทฤษฎี “ชีวิตครั้งที่สอง” ของ Cyberpunk บริษัทไม่เพียงแต่ทำผลลัพธ์เหนือความคาดหมายของตลาดในทุกระดับสำคัญ (รายได้, กำไร EBIT, กำไรสุทธิ) แต่ยังแสดงความสามารถในการสร้างกระแสเงินสดที่แข็งแกร่ง ในช่วงเวลาที่ทรัพยากรการพัฒนาส่วนใหญ่ถูกใช้ไปกับการสร้างเกมใหม่แทนที่จะสนับสนุนเกมเดิม หุ้นของบริษัทตอบสนองต่อข่าวนี้ด้วยการปรับตัวขึ้นเกือบ...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
Mixed sentiment in the stock market New Zealand dollar is the winner of today's session Cryptocurrencies without major changes During today's...
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
AMC (AMC.US) again became a leading meme stock among retail traders during today's session, extending gains into a third week. On trading-focused social...
The euro rebounded against the dollar during the release of the NFP report and ended up making a false breakout once again, Although last Friday's...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock has been halted after the FDA has approved its controversial Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Facts: The pair bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Main trend on the pair remains upward Recommendation: Trade: Long...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
