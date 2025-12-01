อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

3 ตลาดสำคัญที่ต้องจับตาในสัปดาห์หน้า

1 ธันวาคม 2025

เรากำลังเข้าสู่เดือนสุดท้ายของปี 2025 ในตลาดการเงินโลก สัปดาห์นี้นักลงทุนจะให้ความสนใจเป็นพิเศษกับ: ข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจสำคัญของสหรัฐฯ ก่อนการประชุมเฟด ความคืบหน้าแผนสันติภาพยูเครน–รัสเซีย ถ้อยแถลงจากผู้ว่าการ BOJ นาย Ueda ซึ่งจะเป็นตัวกำหนดว่า BOJ จะขึ้นดอกเบี้ยในเดือนธันวาคมหรือไม่ ด้วยเหตุนี้...

เพิ่มเติม

โฟกัสเศรษฐกิจมหภาค: จุดเปลี่ยนด้านการคลังในสหราชอาณาจักร?

28 พฤศจิกายน 2025

ตลาดสหราชอาณาจักรกำลังรอคอยอย่างใจจดใจจ่อ: เมื่อวานนี้ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง Rachel Reeves ได้นำเสนองบประมาณสำหรับปีข้างหน้า งบประมาณนี้ถูกมองว่าเป็น ตัวเร่งปัจจัยปลายปี นักลงทุนจับตาทุกการตัดสินใจของรัฐมนตรีอย่างใกล้ชิด หลังการประกาศ สำนักงานความรับผิดชอบด้านงบประมาณ (OBR) หน่วยงานที่รับผิดชอบด้านการคาดการณ์เศรษฐกิจและงบประมาณของประเทศ...

เพิ่มเติม

ผลประกอบการรายไตรมาสของ CD Projekt – “เหนือความคาดหมายทุกด้าน” 📱

27 พฤศจิกายน 2025

ในไตรมาสที่ 3 ของปี 2025 CD Projekt (CDR.PL) รายงานผลประกอบการที่ยืนยันชัดเจนถึงทฤษฎี “ชีวิตครั้งที่สอง” ของ Cyberpunk บริษัทไม่เพียงแต่ทำผลลัพธ์เหนือความคาดหมายของตลาดในทุกระดับสำคัญ (รายได้, กำไร EBIT, กำไรสุทธิ) แต่ยังแสดงความสามารถในการสร้างกระแสเงินสดที่แข็งแกร่ง ในช่วงเวลาที่ทรัพยากรการพัฒนาส่วนใหญ่ถูกใช้ไปกับการสร้างเกมใหม่แทนที่จะสนับสนุนเกมเดิม หุ้นของบริษัทตอบสนองต่อข่าวนี้ด้วยการปรับตัวขึ้นเกือบ...

เพิ่มเติม

8 มิถุนายน 2021
7 มิถุนายน 2021

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 2 000 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก