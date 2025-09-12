Đọc thêm

Tin tức công ty

Thứ Sáu - 12 tháng 9, 2025
19:00

Bảo trì kỹ thuật ngày 13.09.2025

Kính gửi quý khách hàng,

 

Chúng tôi xin thông báo sẽ thực hiện bảo trì hệ thống nội bộ định kỳ trong khoảng thời gian ngày Thứ Sáu 12/09/2025, từ 22:00 PM CEST đến 4:00 AM CEST (tức 03:00 đến 09:00 sáng ngày 13/09/2025 theo giờ Việt Nam) 

 

Xin lưu ý rằng trong thời gian này trang web xStation, ứng dụng xStation, trang Quản Lý Tài Khoản và trang đăng ký tài khoản sẽ tạm thời không hoạt động. 

Trân trọng,

XTB


 

12:46

Rollovers, Lịch Nghỉ Lễ Và Cổ Tức Trong Tuần Tiếp Theo:

CFD - Forex, Thương Phẩm, Chỉ Số

 

Rollovers

15.09

Thứ hai

16.09

Thứ ba

17.09

Thứ tư

18.09

Thứ năm

19.09

Thứ sáu

-

CATTLE

MEXComp

AUT20

-

-

GASOLINE

US30

DE40

-

-

LEANHOGS

US100

EU50

-

-

OIL.WTI

US500

FRA40

-

-

SOYBEAN

US2000

ITA40

-

-

SUGAR

VIET30

NED25

-

-

-

-

SPA35

-

-

-

-

SUI20

-

-

-

-

UK100

-

-

-

-

W20

-

 

Cổ phiếu

15.09

Thứ hai

16.09

Thứ ba

17.09

Thứ tư

18.09

Thứ năm

19.09

Thứ sáu

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

CH50cash

CH50cash

-

CH50cash

CHN.cash

CHN.cash

-

-

-

HK.cash

HK.cash

-

-

-

-

 

Kì nghỉ lễ (thay đổi trong thời gian giao dịch - múi giờ hè Trung âu - CEST )

Công cụ

15.09

Thứ hai

16.09

Thứ ba

17.09

Thứ tư

18.09

Thứ năm

19.09

Thứ sáu

MEXComp

-

Không giao dịch

-

-

-

USDCLP

-

-

-

Không giao dịch

Không giao dịch

 

 

Thông tin này áp dụng đối với mọi sản phẩm có mặt trên nền tảng xStation. Xin lưu ý tên của các công cụ sản phẩm trên mỗi nền tảng có thể khác nhau. Danh sách cụ thể của tất cả các công cụ sản phẩm có thể được tìm thấy tại BẢNG MARGIN.

Các công cụ OMI, Cổ phiếu CFD, ETF CFD

Cổ tức, phát hành quyền mua cổ phiếu, spin offs, tách và gộp cổ phiếu:

 

15.09 Thứ Hai - thanh toán cổ tức đối với Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - class C (AGM.US), Allegion PLC (ALLE.US), AMETEK Inc  (AME.US), American Homes 4 Rent - class A  (AMH.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (APSDEX.DE), Ares Capital Corp (ARCC.US), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc  (ARR.US), iShares, DIST, EUR (ATXEX.DE), Banc of California Inc (BANC.US), BCE Inc (BCE.US), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.US),  BancorpSouth Bank  (BXS.US), Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD.US), Cadence Bank  (CADE.US), Crown Castle International Corp  (CCI.US), C&F Financial Corp (CFFI.US), Comerica Inc (CMA.US), Conmed Corp (CNMD.US), ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc (COFS.US), Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK.US), Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI.US), Ctp NV (CTPNV.NL), Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.US), Camping World Holdings Inc - class A   (CWH.US), Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR.US), Dole PLC (DOLE.US), Domino's Pizza Inc  (DPZ.US), DTE Energy Co (DTE.US), DT Midstream Inc (DTM.US), Devon Energy Corp  (DVN.US), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC.US), Eastman Chemical Co  (EMN.US), Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN.US), Empire State Realty Trust Inc - class A  (ESRT.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (EXIB.DE), Eagle Materials Inc (EXP.US), Extra Space Storage Inc  (EXR.US), First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN.US), Financial Institutions Inc (FISI.US), First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG.US), GATX Corp (GATX.US), Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC.US), Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC.US), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.US), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK.US), Gray Television Inc (GTN.US), Hillenbrand Inc (HI.US), Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP.NO), Huntsman Corp  (HUN.US), Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK.US), Installed Building Products Inc (IBP.US), Interparfums Inc (IPAR.US), Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM.US), Iron Mountain Inc (IRM.US), James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR.US), Jackson Financial Inc - class A (JXN.US), KBR Inc  (KBR.US), Coca-Cola Co  (KO.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (LCXPEX.DE), Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.US), Leggett & Platt Inc  (LEG.US), Macy's Inc. (M.US), Merchants Bancorp (MBIN.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (MCXPEX.DE), Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI.US), Altria Group Inc  (MO.US), Merck & Co Inc  (MRK.US), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.US), NewMarket Corp  (NEU.US), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA.US), NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE.US), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL.US), Ovintiv Inc  (OVV.US), Paramount Global - class B (PARA.US), Prosperity Bancshares Inc  (PB.US), Pembina Pipeline Corp  (PBA.US), Potlatchdeltic Corp  (PCH.US), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO.US), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd  (PFLT.US), Packaging Corp of America  (PKG.US), Public Storage (PSA.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (R1JKEX.DE), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR.US), Red Rock Resorts Inc - class A  (RRR.US), Sonic Automotive Inc - class A (SAH.US), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF.US), Service Corp International  (SCI.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SCXPEX.DE), Simmons First National Corp - class A (SFNC.US), SpartanNash Co  (SPTN.US), Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL.US), Ishares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SUBEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SX5EEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXPIEX.DE), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT.US), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS.US), Teck Resources Ltd - class B (TECK.US), TKO Group Holdings Inc - class A  (TKO.US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.US), T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.US), Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX.US), United Community Banks Inc (UCB.US), UGI Corp  (UGI.US), U-Haul Holding Co (UHALB.US), UnitedHealth Group Inc  (UNH.US), UTZ Brands Inc - class A (UTZ.US),  Paramount Global - class B  (VIAC.US), Valley National Bancorp (VLY.US), Verisk Analytics Inc - class A  (VRSK.US), Vertiv Holdings Co - class A  (VRT.US), Vitesse Energy Inc  (VTS.US), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH.US), Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR.US), Xcel Energy Inc  (XEL.US)

 

 

 

16.09 Thứ Ba - thanh toán cổ tức đối với American International Group Inc  (AIG.US), Amphenol Corp - class A  (APH.US), Ares Management Corp - class A (ARES.US), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF.US), Centennial Resource Development Inc - class A  (CDEV.US), Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE.US), Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.US), Ecolab Inc  (ECL.US), Entravision Communications Corp - class A (EVC.US), F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG.US), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL.US), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.US), Greif Inc - class A (GEF.US), Greif Inc - class B (GEFB.US), Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS.US), HCA Healthcare Inc  (HCA.US), Intercontinental Exchange Inc  (ICE.US), J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF.US), Methanex Corp (MEOH.US), Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN.US), Meritage Homes Corp (MTH.US), New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC.US), Quanex Building Products Corp (NX.US), Universal Display Corp  (OLED.US), Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc (PDCC.US), PulteGroup Inc  (PHM.US), Prologis Inc  (PLD.US), Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW.US), Permian Resources Corp - class A (PR.US), RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK.US), Renasant Corp (RNST.US), Rayonier Inc  (RYN.US), Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc - class A (SEI.US), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - class A   (SOI.US), SPIE SA (SPIE.FR), Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.US), Strawberry Fields Reit Inc (STRW.US), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp  (TCPC.US), Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG.US), Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.US), Wartsila OYJ Abp (WRT1V.FI), Western Union Co  (WU.US)

17.09 Thứ Tư - thanh toán cổ tức đối với Avnet Inc (AVT.US), Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR.CH), Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG.US), salesforce.com Inc  (CRM.US), Cemex SAB de CV - ADR (CX1.US), Forever Entertainment SA (FOR.PL), FS KKR Capital Corp  (FSK.US), Huntington Bancshares Inc  (HBAN.US), Horizon Technology Finance Corp  (HRZN.US), JJill Inc (JILL.US), LiveChat Software SA (LVC.PL), NXP Semiconductors NV  (NXPI.US), Text SA (TXT.PL), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp  (VAC.US)

18.09 Thứ Năm - thanh toán cổ tức đối với Axfood AB (AXFO.SE), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.US), Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK.UK), Bastei Luebbe AG (BST.DE), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Cairn Homes PLC (CRN.UK), Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.UK), Essentra PLC (ESNT.UK), Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS.US), Forterra PLC (FORT.UK), Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA.UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  (HPE.US), Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB.US), IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.UK), IWG Plc (IWG.UK), Jet2 PLC (JET2.UK), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.US), Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR.UK), MCI Capital SA (MCI.PL), PA Nova SA (NVA.PL), PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH.UK), QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH.US), Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.UK), Rank Group PLC (RNK.UK), SGHC Ltd (SGHC.US), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV.US), Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.UK), Smith & Wesson Brands Inc  (SWBI.US), UNITE Group PLC  (UTG.UK), UWM Holdings Corp - class A  (UWMC.US), VICI Properties Inc (VICI.US), Vranken Pommery Monopole SA (VRAP.FR)

19.09 Thứ Sáu  - thanh toán cổ tức đối với Bank7 Corp (BSVN.US), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.US), CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), Dine Brands Global Inc  (DIN.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc  (DOC1.US), Games Operators SA (GOP.PL), Hackett Group Inc (HCKT.US), Hamilton Lane Inc - class A (HLNE.US), Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT.US), Lamar Advertising Co - class A   (LAMR.US), Main Street Capital Corp  (MAIN.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (MDY.US), OFS Capital Corp (OFS.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK.US), Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB.US), Venture Global Inc - class A (VG.US), Virco Mfg Corp (VIRC.US), Vistra Energy Corp  (VST.US), WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF.US)

 

Chia tách cổ tức trong tuần tiếp theo:

16.09.2025 - REX.US - 2:1

17.09.2025 - SQNS.US - 1:10

 

Không có ngày lễ trong tuần 

 

Xin vui lòng lưu ý rằng những hoạt động cổ đông của các công ty được nêu ở trên có thể thay đổi (Có thể ra thông báo về quyết sách mới và thông báo hiện tại có thể bị hủy). 

Mọi thông tin về các quyết sách công ty được cập nhật trong bảng Thông tin công cụ của xStation.

 

Các thay đổi liên quan đến Cổ phiếu thực từ 04.09 - 11.09

Không có thay đổi.

 

Thứ Năm - 11 tháng 9, 2025
04:17

Rollover đối với USDIDX, VIX

Ngày hôm nay, hợp đồng cơ sở của công cụ USDIDX, VIX sẽ đáo hạn. Các khách hàng giữ vị thế mở của các công cụ này sẽ được ghi có hoặc ghi nợ số điểm swap tương ứng. 

Cụ thể là:

- VIX -235 điểm swap đối với vị thế mua (long position); 235 điểm swap đối với vị thế bán (short position)

- USDIDX 395 điểm swap đối với vị thế mua (long position); - 395 điểm swap đối với vị thế bán (short position)

 

Thông tin này áp dụng cho các công cụ được đề cập ở trên, có sẵn trong tất cả các ưu đãi trên các nền tảng xStation. Xin lưu ý rằng tên các công cụ trong các ưu đãi riêng có thể khác nhau một chút.

Danh sách chi tiết tên của tất cả các công cụ có sẵn trong BẢNG MARGIN.


XTB

 

13:54

Rollover đối với USDIDX, VIX

 

Vào cuối ngày hôm nay, hợp đồng cơ sở của các công cụ USDIDX và VIX sẽ đáo hạn. Chênh lệch giá hiện tại giữa các hợp đồng tương lai có kỳ hạn được tiếp nối như sau:

- VIX khoảng 2.20 điểm index

- USDIDX khoảng -0.390 điểm index

 

Điều này đồng nghĩa với việc nếu không xảy ra thay đổi bất thường gì trong khoảng thời gian từ thời điểm hết giờ giao dịch ngày hôm nay cho đến thời điểm mở cửa giao dịch ngày hôm sau, giá mở cửa của:
- VIX sẽ cao hơn giá trị tương ứng
- USDIDX sẽ thấp hơn giá trị tương ứng

 

Biến động về giá trị các vị thế có liên quan đến thay đổi của công cụ cơ sở sẽ được điều chỉnh bằng điểm swap tương ứng với giá trị cơ sở. Khách hàng hiện tại đang giữ các lệnh limit và stop có giá trị gần với giá trị hiện tại xin vui lòng điều chỉnh các lệnh của mình. Nếu không điều chỉnh, các lệnh stop và limit sẽ được thực hiện theo quy định tiêu chuẩn.

Thông tin này áp dụng đối với các mã sản phẩm nêu trên hiện hành trên nền tảng xStation. Xin lưu ý tên các sản phẩm có thể khác nhau đôi chút trên từng nền tảng.

Danh sách các mã sản phẩm cụ thể xem tại BẢNG MARGIN

 

Lưu Ý Quan Trọng:
Quý khách đặc biệt lưu ý, sau khi điểm swap (chênh lệch giữa các hợp đồng tương lai của các công cụ cơ sở) được tính toán, giá trị tài khoản của quý khách sẽ thay đổi. Trong trường hợp có sự chênh lệch lớn, TỶ LỆ KÝ QUỸ (Margin Level) có thể giảm xuống dưới mức quy định. Khi đó, các vị thế của quý khách sẽ tự động đóng, bắt đầu từ những vị thế đang có lợi nhuận thấp nhất cho đến khi TỶ LỆ KÝ QUỸ đạt chuẩn theo yêu cầu. Quý khách cũng nên điều chỉnh các lệnh chờ của mình bởi nếu giá kích hoạt của lệnh chờ nằm trong khoảng giá điều chỉnh sau rollover, lệnh chờ của quý khách sẽ được kích hoạt tại giá mở cửa của công cụ. Để tránh tình trạng này, các LỆNH CHỜ cần được hủy bỏ trước khi kết thúc phiên giao dịch của ngày diễn ra rollover.

 

XTB

Thứ Tư - 10 tháng 9, 2025
04:17

Rollover đối với JP225, VSTOXX

 

Ngày hôm nay, hợp đồng cơ sở của công cụ JP225, VSTOXX sẽ đáo hạn. Các khách hàng giữ vị thế mở của các công cụ này sẽ được ghi có hoặc ghi nợ số điểm swap tương ứng. 

 

Cụ thể là:

- JP225 230 điểm swap đối với vị thế mua (long position); -230 điểm swap đối với vị thế bán (short position)

- VSTOXX -155 điểm swap đối với vị thế mua (long position); 155 điểm swap đối với vị thế bán (short position)

 

Thông tin này áp dụng cho các công cụ được đề cập ở trên, có sẵn trong tất cả các ưu đãi trên các nền tảng xStation. Xin lưu ý rằng tên các công cụ trong các ưu đãi riêng có thể khác nhau một chút.

Danh sách chi tiết tên của tất cả các công cụ có sẵn trong BẢNG MARGIN.


XTB

14:39

Rollover đối với JP225, VSTOXX

 

Vào cuối ngày hôm nay, hợp đồng cơ sở của các công cụ  JP225 và VSTOXX sẽ đáo hạn. Chênh lệch giá hiện tại giữa các hợp đồng tương lai có kỳ hạn được tiếp nối như sau:

- VSTOXX khoảng 1.60 điểm index

- JP225 khoảng -230 điểm index

 

Điều này đồng nghĩa với việc nếu không xảy ra thay đổi bất thường gì trong khoảng thời gian từ thời điểm hết giờ giao dịch ngày hôm nay cho đến thời điểm mở cửa giao dịch ngày hôm sau, giá mở cửa của:
- VSTOXX sẽ cao hơn giá trị tương ứng
- JP225 sẽ thấp hơn giá trị tương ứng

 

Biến động về giá trị các vị thế có liên quan đến thay đổi của công cụ cơ sở sẽ được điều chỉnh bằng điểm swap tương ứng với giá trị cơ sở. Khách hàng hiện tại đang giữ các lệnh limit và stop có giá trị gần với giá trị hiện tại xin vui lòng điều chỉnh các lệnh của mình. Nếu không điều chỉnh, các lệnh stop và limit sẽ được thực hiện theo quy định tiêu chuẩn.

Thông tin này áp dụng đối với các mã sản phẩm nêu trên hiện hành trên nền tảng xStation. Xin lưu ý tên các sản phẩm có thể khác nhau đôi chút trên từng nền tảng.

Danh sách các mã sản phẩm cụ thể xem tại BẢNG MARGIN

Lưu Ý Quan Trọng:
Quý khách đặc biệt lưu ý, sau khi điểm swap (chênh lệch giữa các hợp đồng tương lai của các công cụ cơ sở) được tính toán, giá trị tài khoản của quý khách sẽ thay đổi. Trong trường hợp có sự chênh lệch lớn, TỶ LỆ KÝ QUỸ (Margin Level) có thể giảm xuống dưới mức quy định. Khi đó, các vị thế của quý khách sẽ tự động đóng, bắt đầu từ những vị thế đang có lợi nhuận thấp nhất cho đến khi TỶ LỆ KÝ QUỸ đạt chuẩn theo yêu cầu. Quý khách cũng nên điều chỉnh các lệnh chờ của mình bởi nếu giá kích hoạt của lệnh chờ nằm trong khoảng giá điều chỉnh sau rollover, lệnh chờ của quý khách sẽ được kích hoạt tại giá mở cửa của công cụ. Để tránh tình trạng này, các LỆNH CHỜ cần được hủy bỏ trước khi kết thúc phiên giao dịch của ngày diễn ra rollover.

XTB

