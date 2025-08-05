BREAKING: US ISM Services data weaker than expected 📉US100 slightly loses

US macro reports came in mixed today, with an upward PMI revision and weaker than expected, crucial ISM Services report. Indices on Wall Street lose slightly after the data. Both, new orders and employment in ISM deteriorated while prices paid surged to almost 70 mark, signalling consistent pressure on higher prices across the US economy. Such report seems to be 'the worst case scenario' for both: Wall Street and Federal Reserve. The ISM is lifted by prices component, not by improving market conditions, with weak employment benchmark.

US S&P ISM Services for July: 50.1 vs 51.5 exp. and 50.8 in June

Prices paid: 69.9 vs 66.5 exp. and 67.5 previously

New Orders: 50.3 vs 51.3 previously

Employment: 46.4 vs 47.2 previously

Also, the New Exports (a 3.2-percentage point decrease in July) and Imports (a 5.8-point drop) benchmarks moved from expansion to contraction, signalling that tariff tensions are impacting US trade.

US PMI Services Final report (July): 55.7 vs 55.2 previously

PMI Composite Final (July): 55.1 vs 54.6 previously

Looking at the US100 index, we can see that investors sold off shares across the Nasdaq 100 index, which is supported by higher selling volume (red sticks on the chart). However, the total market reaction is balanced, despite really 'bad' data for stocks.

Source: xStation5