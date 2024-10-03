Kroger shares gain 5% following quarterly report
Kroger (KR.US) shares are up more than 5% in today's session, as the grocery store operator's gross margin expansion in the second quarter met...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The companies announced the renewal of a multi-year cooperation to integrate the companies' services. As a result, both companies are rising today....
Ajit Jain, an insurance executive at Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US), has sold more than half of his stake in the company, according to a new SEC regulatory...
16:30 - US, natural gas inventories change according to EIA. Actual: 40 billion cubic feet (bcf). Expected: 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) Previously: 13...
Gold’s price is breaking its recent resistance to achieve new historical highs, remaining in its months-long upward trend. Lower PPI in the US and...
The ECB’s message may have been less dovish than expected today, but it did not seem to get through to financial markets on Thursday. The euro has...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the beginning of the session Russell 2000 gains 0.72% Moderna's shares drop 15.5% after the company said it plans...
ECB lowers interest rates by 25 bp DAX loses its early-day momentum Bayer successfully defends Roundup product in US Philadelphia court European...
The Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 6% after Grayscale is reportedly planning to create the first XRP trust. As FOX Business wrote in an exclusive...
The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Core...
As expected, the European Central Bank decided to cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%. Shortly after the publication, the euro gained...
Oil prices continue to rise today, as the US dollar was supported by yesterday CPI data, and suspension of a significant portion of production capacity...
According to Reuters sources, Danish logistics firm DSV (DSV.DK) is on the away to acquire Deutsche Banhn's spinned off railway logistics company Schenker,...
Apple shares closed at $222.90 on Wednesday, despite the mixed newsflow. The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date, largely driven by excitement around the company's...
The Japanese yen is losing to the dollar despite hawkish comments by Naoki Tamura of the Bank of Japan. The banker indicated that rates in Japan should...
According to the head of Portugal's central bank, today's decision will be “easy.” This means that ECB interest rates will be cut by...
European stock market opens higher, after great US session and Asian gains Currency market attention focused on ECB decision (1:15 PM BST); market...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; Spanish...