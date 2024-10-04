BREAKING: EUR ticks higher after German industrial production data
German industrial production data for December was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in seasonally-adjusted...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones gained 0.08%, Nasdaq dropped 0.23% and small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices are trading little changed today - Dow Jones gains 0.2%, S&P 500 trades 0.1% higher while Nasdaq drops 0.2%. Small-cap Russell...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US), Chinese e-commerce giant, is scheduled to publish its fiscal-Q3 2024 (calendar Q4 2023) earnings ahead of the Wall Street cash...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) are losing nearly 15% today, fueled by concerns about deposit outflows. Yesterday, the stock slid 8% after...
Oil trades almost 1% higher, extending rebound into the second trading session. This comes after Brent (OIL) plunged to the lowest level in almost three...
Platinum is standing out today among other precious metals as it gains over 1.7% higher on the day. Other precious metals are experiencing much smaller,...
Wall Street indices open mixed Russell 2000 drops below 50-session moving average Earnings reports from Eli Lilly, Coherent and Symbotic Wall...
Snap (SNAP.US), MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and Ford Motor (F.US) are scheduled to report earnings reports for the October - December 2023 period today after...
Canadian building permits data for December was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 1.2% month-over-month increase in building...
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.US) reported Q4 subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street expectations, and also reported better-than-expected guidance for...
Europe's stock indices face slight declines Novartis to acquire MorphoSys for €2.7 billion with a price of €68 per share Stifel...
Oil There were a series of airstrikes by the United States on positions in Syria and Iraq associated with militant groups and the Iranian Revolutionary...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region mainly record a negative session, except for China. Chinese indices are dynamically gaining between 4.00-5.00% following...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gained more than 17% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street session after Q4 results and forecasts for the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35% and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at 4.25%. Inflation...
BP’s share price is up by more than 6% at the start of trading on Tuesday as the company reported stronger than expected Q4 profit levels, which...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for December: German Factory Orders: actual 8.9% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.3%...
European contracts gain at the start of the session Retail sales from Europe and Ivey PMI from Canada Quarterly reports from MicroStrategy and Spotify The...