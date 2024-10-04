DE30: DAX above the 16,000-point barrier despite limited market volatility
DE30 breaks above 16,000 point barrier ECB minutes come off relatively dovish Riskbank decision supports sentiment of real estate companies General...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
ECB minutes were released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Document related to October meeting at which rates were kept unchanged. Bank judged that rates are already...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 11:00 pm GMT. Bank decided to hike rates by 500 basis points,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Market volatility is limited today due to US holiday, causing many markets to be closed. Nevertheless, trading in Europe is proceeding as usual. Today,...
Media reports surfaced this morning saying that China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-terms loans to developers. This would be the first such...
Riksbank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:30 am GMT. Expectations ahead of the meeting were split between 25 basis point rate hike...
A fresh set of PMI indices from major European economies was released this morning. Data for November was expected to show a small improvement in both...
European indices set for flat opening Flash November's PMIs from Europe Rate decision from CBRT and Riksbank, ECB minutes US holiday European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.41%, Dow Jones moving 0.53% higher and Nasdaq adding 0.46%. Small-cap...
The mood in the European session was mixed today. The DAX gained 0.36%, with Thyssenkrupp posting record highs among German companies. The company reported...
Future contracts on natural gas (NATGAS) gains more than 5% after US natural gas inventories in EIA report came in much lower than expected EIA natural...
Wall Street indices gain after today session opening US100 gains 0.5%, trading in the 16,050 point zone Nvidia (NVDA.US) loses 3.3% as AMD (AMD.US)...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small...
University of Michigan consumer sentiments came in 61,3 vs 61 exp. and 60,04 in previously reading Expectations conditions index: 56.9 vs 56.8 previously Conditions...
European stock markets in mixed sentiments, but DAX gains 0.5% Thysenkrupp (TKA.DE) leads gains on the German stock market and gains more...
US macro data readings US jobless claims came in 209 k vs 227.5 exp, and 231k previously Continued jobless claims: 1.84 million vs 1.875...
OPEC+ reports that the meeting that was to be held on Sunday is canceled. Most likely, the meeting will be rescheduled for next week. This could mean that...
Nvidia reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings yesterday Company smashed sales and earnings expectations Almost 280% YoY growth in Datacenter segment sales Datacenter...