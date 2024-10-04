Technical look at GOLD and PLATINUM
Platinum Platinum climbed to the highest level since February 2022 (based on closing prices) last week after breaking above $1,100 per ounce area. This...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weaker opening to the week, with bitcoin struggling to hold on to the key $27,000 level. Weakness in the largest cryptocurrency...
Old Continent erases early day declines IFO data in line with expectations Borussia Dortmund gains on the wave of taking...
Wall Street earnings season is getting into its most interesting phase that is marked with the most releases from big-name US companies. Among those scheduled...
This week will see a lot of interesting releases, especially the second half of it. Traders will be offered Q1 GDP data from the United States and Germany...
German IFO indices for April were released this morning at 9:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slight improvement compared to March readings. Actual...
Japanese central bankers will meet this week to decide on monetary policy (Friday). This will be the first meeting under new Bank of Japan governor Ueda....
European indices set to open slightly lower German IFO indices, Dallas Fed US Q1 GDP, German Q1 GDP and CPI data later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 and Nifty 50 traded flat, Kospi dropped 0.9% and indices...
Wall Street ends this week in mixed sentiment amid corporate earnings, and as traders are analyzing economic data for clues on inflation, economic...
Traders will get a first glimpse of how US economy performed in January-March period next week as the US GDP report for Q1 2023 is set to be released on...
Stronger-than-expected PMI indices in the US have increased the chances of a 25 basis point increase in Fed rates in May. The stronger dollar...
Protecter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are rising more than 4% after the company released its financial report. Procter & Gamble, the world's...
PMIs from Europe and the United States came better than expected Wall Street in mixed sentiment - US500 on minimal decline -0.1% US...
Manufacturing: 50.4 vs expected: 49 Previous: 49.2 Services: 53.7 vs expected: 51.5. Previous: 52.6 Data came better than...
PMI data show weakness in industry and strengthening sentiment in services Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) surprises with good results from Mercedes...
Analysts at UBS expect that the Bank of Japan will soon reconsider a change in ultra-loose monetary policy, which they believe could send the USDJPY to...
Netflix dropped after Q1 2023 earnings Headline results in-line with expectations Subscriber growth slowed significantly Free cash flow surge...
