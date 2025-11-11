US100: Market Pauses Ahead of Key Resistance Levels

The US100 (Nasdaq 100 CFD) has recently staged a partial recovery after a sharp pullback from late October highs, but momentum appears to be stalling near critical resistance levels. The index is currently trading around 25,700, just below the 200-hour EMA at approximately 25,620, suggesting that the medium-term trend remains fragile.

From a technical standpoint, the index faces a cluster of resistance between 25,796 and 25,976, corresponding to the Fibonacci extension levels (261.8% and 161.8%) of the latest corrective wave. Failure to break above this zone could invite renewed selling pressure, with immediate support seen at 25,090, followed by deeper retracement levels around 24,733 and 24,077. The RSI (14) reading near 51 signals a neutral momentum, reflecting market indecision and a possible consolidation phase before the next directional move.

If the index holds above the 25,000–25,100 support region, buyers could regain control and push prices toward the 26,000 psychological mark, while a break below 24,700 could open the door for a correction toward 24,000 or even 23,850.

On the fundamental side, the broader market tone remains cautious. The latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index showed a mild deterioration in sentiment, reflecting pressure from persistent inflation and higher borrowing costs. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting key U.S. inflation data and Fed commentary for clues on the future path of interest rates. A softer inflation print could boost risk appetite and support tech-heavy indices like the US100, while a hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve could weigh on valuations.