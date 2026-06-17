BREAKING: USD extends gains to 0.8% after the FOMC Conference

The FOMC kept its rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% in an unanimous vote earlier today.

The dollar fell sharply (-0,4% vs. USD), as did the main US stock indices (S&P 500 down 0,5%), mainly owing to a particularly hawkish Dot Plot (Committee's projection of interest rates going forward).

Figure 1: FOMC Dot Plot (2026 - 2028+)

Source: FOMC, 17.06.2026

The first Kevin Warsh's conference has begun.

So far it is not all all too dovish, enabling the USD to keep the gains made after the publication of a particularly hawkish Dot Plot. There is quite a lot of information flying around, but we should likely not get used to this as the new Governor undelines that the Committee is dropping the forward guidance.

We are finally starting to hear some dovish undertones, with Warsh saying that the Fed's monetary policy position is uneven across economic sectors - restricting the housing market, but not the financial one. The Committee is also said to "not feel bound by (its own - editor's note) rate projections" and refer to "outdated data". The Governor stays open for "new data sources", which seems rather troubling. The new Chair also says to not believe in chosing between inflation and jobs.

US stock indices have trimmed some of the declines, but US Bond yields continue to increase, with dollar strengthening too. Investors seem to perceive the conference as mildly dovish, but likely do not see Warsh's personal opinion as very influential within the Committe (at least for now).

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Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XTB