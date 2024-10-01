InMode slumps 8% amid Iranian attack and leadership restructurization
Israel-based company, InMode (INMD.US), specializing in minimum-invasive and non-invasive medical technologies announced significant changes in a leadership...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Israel-based company, InMode (INMD.US), specializing in minimum-invasive and non-invasive medical technologies announced significant changes in a leadership...
Aerospace & defense stocks such as Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Raytheon, but also private companies such as AeroVironment (AVAV.US, military...
According to US officials, Iran will attack Israel in the next 12 hours, while Axios reports suggest that the attack will be conducted with high-speed...
US ISM Manufacturing for September came in 47.2 vs 47.5 exp. and 47.2 previously, with price index falls by most since May 2023 The price sub-index...
US JOLTS Job Opening came in 8.04M vs 7.693M and 7.673M exp. Final US S&P PMI (for September) came in 47.3 vs 47 exp. and 47 previously Labor...
According to White House commentary, but also Bloomberg and Axios agency reports, Iran prepares to imminently missile attack to Israel. This situation,...
New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented today, that the country will carry over former Kishida's economic policy, to ensure Japan makes a complete...
Shares of the German chemicals giant Covestro (1COV.DE, former Bayer unit) gains almost 6% today as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned firm ADNOC agreed...
Shares of German brokerage firm flatexDEGIRO (FTK.DE) are rallying almost 6.5% today amid company announcement of shares buyback program, which will start...
The Israeli armed forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they have begun local ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According...
Heavy rains over most of the Brazilian territory are still set to be irregular for the coming days, but as Bloomberg reported, widespread precipitation...
Gold gains almost 0.6% today as investors anticipate further Fed policy easing cycle, and rising tensions on the Middle East, as media reported that Israel...
The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst...
10:00 AM BST, Eurozone - flash Inflation Data for September: CPI: 1.8% actual YoY vs forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; Core CPI: 2.7%...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts' expectations and...