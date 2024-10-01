AUDUSD - Refinitiv recommendation (22.08.2024)
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
GOLD quotes have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. Looking at the D1 interval, the price has established new maximums this week. However,...
More and more signs suggest that Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at September meeting. Inflation has almost fallen back to the Fed's target,...
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
European indices set to open little changed Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States ECB minutes, US jobless claims data European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, following big revision to annual payrolls data and dovish FOMC minutes S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices trade higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.4%, Nasdaq trades 0.5% higher and small-cap Russell 2000 rallies 1%. Dow Jones is a laggard...
FOMC minutes from the July meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Markets were hoping for some dovish hints - July's meeting message was overall...
WTI crude oil (OIL.WTI) is falling below the important support level at $72.50 per barrel today, testing recent local lows from early August. At the same...
EURUSD continues to move higher amid rising expectations of an imminent launch of Fed's easing cycle. Revised non-farm payroll data released today...
Federal Reserve will release FOMC minutes from its July meeting today at 7:00 pm BST. However, market attention is primarily focused on today's revision...
US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) was scheduled to release preliminary annual revision to payrolls data at 3:00 pm BST. However, the release was delayed...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a big decline...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to climb back above 2,165 pts resistance FOMC minutes scheduled for 7:00 pm BST Target surges...
Intel, once an undisputed technological leader, stands today at a crucial crossroads in its history. From dominating the PC and server processor market...
European gains slightly ahead of FOMC Minutes China's Ministry of Commerce launched an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products imported...
The Japanese yen is one of the weaker currencies today, with declines ranging from 0.5% to 0.7% against other G10 currencies. USDJPY is gaining 0.70% today,...
Today's calendar is relatively light in terms of macroeconomic data releases. However, investors' attention will focus on the publication of the...