Chart of the day - COTTON (24.07.2024)
Agricultural commodity prices on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) have been mostly declining in recent months. Non-commercial investors (large...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Agricultural commodity prices on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) have been mostly declining in recent months. Non-commercial investors (large...
UK Composite PMI Flash for July: 52.7 (Forecast 52.6, Previous 52.3) Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.9) Services PMI: 52.4 (Forecast...
Eurozone Composite PMI (flash for July) came in 50.1 vs 50.9 exp. and 50.9 previously Services: 51.9 vs 52.9 exp. and 52.8 previously Manufacturing:...
European index contracts point to a lower opening on European stock exchanges The day will be marked by the publication of preliminary PMI data from...
GfK consumer sentiments from Germany (expectations for August) came in -18.4 vs -21 exp. and -21.8 previously
Wall Street sentiment weakened after yesterday's results from Alphabet, Tesla and Visa. Oil inventories (API) also came in well below forecasts,...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) reported second-quarter results for the year, after the session closed on Wall Street. Tesla's shares...
The first listings of ETFs on Ethereum are behind us. Trading volume is very high, but we are seeing declines in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin...
Brent Crude oil futures (OIL) are approaching $81 per barrel, losing another 1.5% today. The reasons for this are mainly the higher probability of a successful...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot funds for Ethereum, but the market did not react with euphoria after the decision. Although...
Wall Street indexes record limited volatility early in the session. US500 gains 0.16% Powerful 12% sell-off on shares of logistics company UPS (UPS.US)...
General Motors (GM.US) achieved stronger results than expected. The company also raised its forecasts in key aspects of its financial result. In response...
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
Coca-Cola, the famous soft drinks manufacturer, delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding expectations on both earnings and...
Spotify Technology (SPOT.US) shares are up 14% before the opening of the session on Wall Street due to the company presenting better-than-expected results...
Oil Oil has been trading under pressure since the beginning of July, despite the beginning of the driving season and decreases in crude oil inventories....
Today, after the US trading session, Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its second quarter results for the year. Given that the company's shares have risen...
Porsche cuts full-year revenue forecast Morgan Stanley strengthens Fresenius shares Overall market situation: Tuesday's session on European...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Meeting was originally scheduled for...