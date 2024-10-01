Alphabet reports Q2 earnings tonight❗
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report Q2 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. It will be the first earnings release from...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday, with the move being driven by tech sector. Semiconductor stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off,...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla after Wall Street close Rate decisions from Turkey and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by tech sector. S&P 500 gained 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.32% higher and Nasdaq surged...
Bullish move in the Chinese stock market improved sentiment in the Europe. The PBoC rate cut supported a nearly 2% rebound in Hang Seng futures. After...
The maker of the iconic Barbie brand Mattel (MAT.US) is gaining nearly 17% today after news of a potential acquisition bid. Reuters reports that private...
US cybersecurity company SentinelOne (S.US) is gaining nearly 7% today, while CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) shares are trading nearly 13% ahead today, deepening...
In today's session, futures are pricing in the risk of a cocoa bean shortage, knocking the price up nearly 7%. Ghana, the second-largest cocoa...
According to Friday WSJ reports, Elliot Management activist hedge fund took a significant stake in Starbucks (SBUX.US) business, and is now in talks with...
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) are gaining nearly 1.2%. Technology stocks post gains on wave of semiconductor sector rebound Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) jumped at the beginning of a new week as weather forecasts point to a heatwave arriving in the United States in the coming...
Bitcoin rose above $67,000 on the wave of Trump's growing chances of winning the election, in the US; Joe Biden's withdrawal from the...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
European indices gain at the start of the week Varta is considering two debt restructuring proposals that would eliminate current shareholders Ryanair...
A new week has begun, and it is the week many Wall Street investors have been waiting for. Traders will be offered first reports from US Big Tech companies...
Investors' attention is turning to two, major topics today. First, investors are reacting to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party...
Futures point to a higher opening in Europe's first cash session this week Biden resigned to run for US presidential election Empty calendar...
Over the weekend, investors reacted to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party nomination for President of the United States. Anonymous...
The trading session on European markets was mostly weak. The DAX lost 1%, with the FTSE and CAC40 around 0.6-0.7%. Losers included airline Lufthansa...