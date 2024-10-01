Barkin remains optimistic about economic outlook 📃
Barkin, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, gave an interview today in which he shared his views on the current macroeconomic...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Barkin, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, gave an interview today in which he shared his views on the current macroeconomic...
Indices Open Slightly Higher USDIDX erases gains from earlier in the day US bond yields decline US stock markets opened slightly higher...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May: Industrial Production: previous -0.38% YoY; Industrial Production:...
John Williams, the chair of Federal Reserve Bank of New York commented today US economy, signalling that further rate cuth path will depend on data. I...
US retail sales came in weaker than expected with 0.1% MoM vs 0.3% MoM exp. and 0% previously US Core Retail Sales MoM came in -0.1% vs 0.2% exp....
The Central Bank of Hungary (Nemzeti Bank) cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 7%. Deputy Governor Barnabás Virág said...
After Bitcoin touched the monthly lows near $65,000 some altcoin investors panicked selling smaller cryptocurrencies. Also, the second biggest cryptocurrency,...
Dax gains 0.4% at the end of the first half of Tuesday's session German research institute ZEW published its latest economic sentiment index...
Oil Urals oil is to be sold to India at a discount of $3 per barrel, which at current prices would be a violation of the price cap set at $60 per...
US dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today, just hours ahead of the release of top-tier US data. US retail sales report for May is...
German ZEW economic research institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to show an improvement in Expectations...
Policy announcement from Reserve Bank of Australia was a key event of today's Asia-Pacific session. AUD has been muted at first as RBA left interest...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight German ZEW index for June on the agenda Number of speeches from...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.77%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% higher, Nasdaq rallied 0.94%...
Wall Street indices recovered from lower opening and are trading higher, with S&P 500 gaining 0.8% and approaching 5,500 pts mark. Nasdaq jumps...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDCHF currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Pullback on the US natural gas market (NATGAS) extended into a new week. NATGAS launched new week's trading with a bearish price gap and continued...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on EURGBP at the following levels: Entry...